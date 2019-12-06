Marco Silva has been sacked as Everton manager after spending just 18 months with the club. Currently, Everton has fallen into the Premier League relegation zone after the side was humiliated in the Merseyside derby.

Last Wednesday, they were defeated 5-2 by Liverpool at Anfield. This marked their ninth defeat of this season and third successive loss. The loss has now left the club in the 18th position in the Premier League table.

Silva took charge as the club manager in May 2018. Under his managerial leadership, Everton played 60 games and won 24 out of them, while losing another 24.

According to reports, Shanghai SIPG boss Vitor Pereira might succeed Silva. However, the speculations aren't ruling out the chances of David Moyes making a return. As of now, former footballer Duncan Ferguson has been vested with a temporary opportunity. Next Saturday, when Everton takes on Chelsea, Ferguson will be in charge.

The club reportedly said they are aiming to appoint a new manager as quickly as possible. In May 2016, Roberto Martinez was sacked as the club manager. Since then, Everton has been looking for their fourth permanent boss.

Former manager Moyes is now considered to be a potential interim manager for the side. However, such a suggestion has already collected loads of negative reactions from the club supporters.

Previously, Moyes had spent 11 years as the club manager. He left for Manchester United in 2013. After that period, the Scot tasted very little success. Hence, his return to club duties is seen by many fans to be a retrograde step for the club.

After he was sacked by the Red Devils, he took charge of Real Sociedad, where he was sacked again. Under his leadership, Sunderland faced Premier League relegation. Then, he had a short spell at West Ham United.

BBC reported that in case Moyes makes a comeback to the club, he might bring Tim Cahill as his assistant. It will soon be revealed whether or not the majority shareholder of the club, Farhad Moshiri and the other boardroom members, will recall the 56-year-old Scot to the club's managerial duties by ignoring the supporters' sentiments.