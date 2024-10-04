Spain is grappling with one of the deadliest summers in its recent history as extreme heatwaves have claimed the lives of 544 individuals in just the first week of August 2024. The intensifying climate crisis is not only threatening the lives of locals and tourists, it also casts a shadow over Spain's tourism industry, a vital pillar of the country's economy. With rising temperatures, experts warn that the heat could fundamentally alter how people experience Spain, potentially leading to a sharp decline in tourism in the coming decades.

Alarming Rise in Fatalities Due to Extreme Heat

According to the Daily Mortality Monitoring System, Spain has seen a staggering increase in heat-related deaths. Fatalities rose from 121 to 544 in just one week, marking an alarming 349% rise. This spike in mortality is one of the highest seen in recent years, only surpassed by the death tolls in early August of 2018 and 2022, when 599 and 562 individuals, respectively, succumbed to the heat.

The MACE app, which monitors heat-related deaths in Spain, estimates that as of August 4th, 2024, the total number of heat-related deaths in the country has reached a grim figure of 7,075. Should this trend continue, 2024 could rank as one of the deadliest years in the last decade. By comparison, 2022 saw 6,813 heat-related deaths, while 2023 recorded 5,030.

The Impact on Tourism: An Increasingly Dangerous Adventure

The extreme heat is not just affecting locals; tourists, too, are finding themselves at risk in a country that is historically one of the most visited destinations in the world. In July 2024, Héctor Tejero, head of health and climate change at Spain's health ministry, revealed that discussions with the British embassy are underway to educate tourists about the dangers of the country's increasingly harsh climate. The goal is to inform "vulnerable" travellers, particularly those over 50 or 60, about the importance of staying hydrated and avoiding the sun during peak heat hours. As Tejero explained, many fatal cases of heatstroke in 2023 were among tourists unaware of the risks posed by Spain's soaring summer temperatures.

A particular case last year involved a tourist who died after her husband, unfamiliar with the Spanish language, struggled to seek help after she collapsed due to heatstroke. This highlights the growing danger for international visitors, especially those unfamiliar with Spain's increasingly extreme climate.

According to a report from BBVA Research, Spain could see a significant decline in tourism due to climate change, potentially losing up to 7% of its tourism by the end of the century. The report underscores how rising temperatures could make Spain a less attractive destination, with visitors opting for cooler climates in other parts of Europe.

Why Spain is More Vulnerable to Climate Change

Spain's geographic location makes it particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Tejero has identified the country as the most susceptible in the European Union, due to its proximity to Africa and the Mediterranean, which are both regions expected to experience severe climate shifts in the coming years. This means that Spain is likely to feel the impact of global warming more acutely than its northern European neighbours.

A 2016 report by the Spanish government predicted a range of consequences for the country's tourism industry. Rising sea levels could lead to beach erosion, flooding of coastal transport systems, and water shortages during the peak tourism season. Additionally, ski resorts in the Pyrenees could face closure due to diminished snowfall, further limiting Spain's appeal as a year-round destination. Several regions, including Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid, and Zaragoza, are expected to experience dangerous levels of heat during the summer months, making outdoor activities perilous.

What This Means for the Future of European Tourism

The outlook for Spain's tourism industry is concerning. A government report forecasts that by 2080, tourism from Northern Europe could drop by as much as 20% compared to 2004 levels. Northern Europeans, who make up a large proportion of Spain's tourist base, are likely to seek out cooler destinations as Spain's summer temperatures become increasingly unbearable.

While Spain remains one of the most popular holiday spots in Europe, the rising death toll from extreme heat serves as a stark reminder of how climate change is reshaping the country. For locals and tourists alike, staying safe in the Spanish heat is becoming a more pressing concern, and the long-term implications for Spain's tourism industry are becoming impossible to ignore.