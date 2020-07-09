According to an expert, Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton may be making his dog, Roscoe, unwell by feeding him a vegan diet.

The British F1 star has reportedly put his bulldog on a plant-based diet like himself. Hamilton has been very open about his vegan lifestyle, and has recently spoken about his plan to launch a vegan gourmet burger chain.

Daniella Santos, President of the British Veterinary Association, has warned against the dangers of putting Roscoe on a vegan diet. "A nutritionally balanced diet is essential. Meat contains vital vitamins and nutrients needed by dogs," she said.

According to The Sun, Santos also advised Hamilton to seek professional guidance if he is determined to continue feeding his dog a vegan diet. "Owners would need to take expert advice to avoid dietary deficiencies and associated disease. A dog on a vegan diet may also need synthetic supplementation," she said.

Earlier this week, Hamilton had announced that his dog had been switched to a plant-based diet via Instagram Stories. The 35-year-old racing ace proudly said that his bulldog has been reaping the benefits of his new meal plan.

"Since he has gone vegan, his coat is much softer, his swollen paws have healed up, he is no longer limping with pain of arthritis and his breathing has opened up," said Hamilton, in an Instagram post on the account dedicated to Roscoe.

In the same account, Hamilton also announced the passing of his female bulldog named Coco last month. "Last night at around 9pm, my beautiful little girl Coco died at home with the family by her side. Her little heart gave in, we think it was a heart attack. I tried to revive her but it was no use. She'd had the best day, happier than I'd seen her in a long," he shared.

Now that Hamilton is back in action after the delayed start of the 2020 Formula One season, he won't be spending as much time as he wants with his pets. It remains to be seen if he will respond to the Santos' warning about Roscoe's diet.