Following the disorganised attempt to make an anti-racism statement at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Formula 1 management is looking to make amends. An anti-racism protest will be organised ahead of this Sunday's British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit.

Reigning F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed his disappointment and frustration at the sport's lack of support to the ongoing social justice movement that is rocking the world. In an Instagram post, he spoke up against F1 management and the FIA after a messy attempt at an anti-racism statement was put together before the race in Hungary.

Before the national anthem, some of the drivers joined Lewis Hamilton as he knelt in protest. Hamilton took the lead, as he and some drivers took the knee in the gesture popularised by former NFL player Kolin Kaepernick. Some drivers decided to remain standing, while a few others arrived late after a clear lack of communication.

The same anti-racism segment was done since the first race in Austria, but mere split-seconds were shown in the live broadcast. After the third race, drivers were arriving late and it was clear to Hamilton that Formula 1 was not doing enough to support the anti-racism campaign.

The F1 management has taken the criticism to heart and according to the BBC, a specific time will be set at the Hungarian Grand Prix, which will allow the drivers to personally demonstrate their anti-racism sentiments.

Hamilton said that the effort made at the opening race was a step in the right direction. However, he felt that the anti-racism campaign fell off the agenda in the next two races. He thinks that the entire initiative lacks leadership.

At the British GP this coming weekend, all the drivers will required to assemble and they will each be given t-shirts printed with "End Racism" just like in the opening race. Hamilton wore one that has "Black Lives Matter" written on it, and the same is expected at Silverstone. However, despite the assembly being "required," each driver will still be given the choice to demonstrate as he sees fit. It remains to be seen what each person will do, and what kind of feedback the drivers' actions will elicit.