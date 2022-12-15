Carlos Sainz has backed Fred Vasseur to take Ferrari forward in 2023 despite doubts over his ability to make an instant impact. The Spaniard revealed that he had his first conversation as a Ferrari driver with his new team principal, before the latter takes over from Mattia Binotto on Jan. 9.

The Frenchman, who was team principal of the Alfa Romeo racing team, was appointed Binotto's successor earlier this week. He will take over the reins at Maranello once the Swiss-Italian departs at the end of December.

Vasseur has a mammoth task at hand, with the Ferrari team principal job widely regarded as the most difficult in Formula 1. Binotto decided to leave after learning of the team's desire to make a change after a turbulent 2022 season, which saw Ferrari returning to winning ways but at the same time throwing away a potential title opportunity.

The former Alfa Romeo boss will be tasked with building on the positives of 2022, and Sainz is confident that given time Vasseur will be a success in Maranello. He said, as quoted on Sports Mole: "It is a change that we hope will be for the better."

"Whenever a new person joins the team there is extra motivation to do well and the team will try to take another step forward. Ferrari is a giant, there are 1,300 people and we have to give Fred time."

While Vasseur's appointment was welcomed with positivity by the Ferrari drivers, it is not being viewed with as much optimism from the outside. Sky Sports commentator and former F1 driver Martin Brundle feels the Italian marque has made an error by making such a drastic change.

He feels Vasseur does not have a resume good enough to take over at the helm of the famous red team. Brundle is certain Ferrari's rivals Mercedes and Red Bull will be looking on in glee, as it will give them an advantage going into the 2023 season.

"I'm not quite sure why Ferrari would choose now to have a month without a boss," Brundle told Sky Sports. "I do think they should have given Binotto more time."

"If I was Mercedes or Red Bull right now, I'd be smiling because continuity is everything. As Formula 1 seasons get longer and more intense, you have to be careful of these sea changes of personnel," he added.