Charles Leclerc has hinted that there were tensions between him and departing Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto. The Monegasque driver said that he wants someone who is "honest and straightforward" when asked about his ideal candidate to replace Binotto.

The Swiss-Italian announced his resignation from Ferrari just weeks after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It is believed that Binotto took the decision after failing to get assurances about his position within the team from Ferrari's top management, particularly CEO John Elkann.

Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz paid tribute to Binotto following his resignation. The former, who was in Bologna at the FIA gala to collect his second place trophy in the championship, was asked about his requirements when Ferrari appoint a new team principal.

"He must be honest so we won't have to hide in face-to-face situations," Leclerc said hinting that there were tensions between him and Binotto, as quoted on GrandPx News.

Ferrari emerged as the early season favourites in 2022, but a combination of strategy mishaps, reliability woes and driver errors saw their title challenge falter. Leclerc was unhappy with the team's strategy on a number of occasions, especially at the British GP, after which he was seen in a tense conversation with Binotto.

Ferrari are expected to name his successor in the New Year, but multiple sources have reported that it will be Alfa Romeo F1 team's Frederic Vasseur. The Frenchman is expected to take over the top job at Maranello with even former Sauber boss, Peter Sauber hinting that he is leaving the Hinwil-based team.

Leclerc has previously worked with Vasseur during his junior racing career. The Frenchman even gave the Monegasque his F1 debut with the Sauber team in 2018. The Ferrari driver was full of praise for his former boss, but made it clear that it will not influence any decisions the team make.

"Ferrari is of course very different," Leclerc said. "I can only comment on my experiences with Fred, which have always been good even from the junior categories."

"He was always very clear and honest, which is something I like. We've always had a good relationship and he's a very good team principal."