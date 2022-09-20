Carlos Sainz wants Ferrari to emulate Red Bull Racing's 2022 precision to ensure they challenge for the title in 2023. The Italian team were the early season favourites, but were unable to sustain the momentum after the first three races.

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc led both the Constructors' and Drivers' championships after three races, and it looked like Red Bull were playing catch up. But, it has been one-way traffic since then, with the Austrian team winning 11 of the 13 races to ensure both titles will be heading to Milton Keynes in 2022.

The Maranello-based team can only blame themselves, as a series of reliability and strategy mishaps saw their title challenge crumble. Sainz feels Ferrari have the base to build on their title fight in 2023, and wants the team to emulate Red Bull, who have shown clockwork precision when executing their race weekends.

"We have to try to improve a couple of things like reliability and consistency but we have to keep in mind that this year we have fought against a team like Red Bull that is doing things perfectly," Sainz told Mundo Deportivo. "We have to learn and be the one to do it like that next year."

Meanwhile, Ferrari's under par race management and poor reliability has seen Mercedes make up ground in the Constructors' championship. The Silver Arrows were miles away at the start of the season, but now have a chance to eclipse the Italians, which team principal Mattia Binotto admitted would be "painful."

Sainz is hoping Ferrari can have a steady end to the season without any strategy errors or reliability issues to keep Mercedes at bay. He wants the team to use the final few races of the campaign to get into a rhythm for 2023, while also hoping to continue challenging Max Verstappen for race wins until the finale in Abu Dhabi.

"Verstappen is having a great year, but also Red Bull is not failing in anything. Neither in strategy nor in making important decisions," the Ferrari driver added. "Not unbeatable and unattainable. Every race we are going to have a chance and we are going to try."