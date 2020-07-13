Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took both Scuderia Ferrari cars out of contention in the opening lap of the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday. He forced his way into a corner that was already taken by his teammate, Sebastian Vettel. His Ferrari ended up jumping on the curb and landing on Vettel's rear wing, damaging the floor of his car in the process.

It was an early pack-up for the Ferrari team in their second weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. With both drivers effectively out after the first few corners of the race, they were seen packing up for the journey down to Hungary while the rest of the field was battling it out on track.

Leclerc started the race from all the way back in 14th place on the grid after only managing to qualify in 11th place. He ended up further back following a 3-place penalty after impeding Daniil Kvyat. Vettel meanwhile, could only manage to start from 10th place after a disastrous qualifying session for the team as a whole.

After having a slow start, Vettel found himself in the middle of a busy pack of cars when the race went underway. Leclerc, who was being exceedingly optimistic, tried to squeeze into a tight corner when he clearly didn't have any room. Unfortunately, the miscalculated move resulted in a crash with Vettel's car.

Leclerc had no space and had to hit the curb. As a result, his car was lifted up and he landed on top of Vettel's rear wing. It was immediately clear that the German was out of the race. Leclerc tried to continue, but the engineers quickly realised that he had damaged the floor of his car and it was too dangerous to go on.

Both Ferraris were taken out before they even got a chance to see if the improvements they made on the car made any difference. However, based on their poor qualifying results, it didn't look like there was much improvement.

All eyes were on the Ferrari garage, expecting fireworks to fly between the teammates. In an interview after the incident, Leclerc immediately took responsibility for the mishap. He also took to social media to apologise publicly.

I am disappointed in myself. I'm sorry but being sorry is not enough. Seb hasn't got any faults today. I've let the team down after them working a whole week to bring the updates early. Too eager to gain those places in the first lap. I will learn from it. — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, outside of all the Ferrari drama, there was still a Grand Prix going on. Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton cruised to an easy victory, while his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, took second place. Red Bull's Max Verstappen took the final place in the podium, followed by his teammate, Alex Albon.