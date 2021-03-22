"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" season 3, episode 6 focuses on the game of musical chairs that Red Bull Racing has been playing with Scuderia Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri and exactly how hot it is sitting in the glare of Max Verstappen's star.

One of the big stories of 2019 was Pierre Gasly's demotion out of the second Red Bull seat and back to Toro Rosso. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner decided that he was not doing enough in the second car to help the team compete with Mercedes and potentially make Max Verstappen a world champion.

Alex Albon was summarily promoted to that seat and did a good enough job in the latter half of the 2019 season to convince Horner that he can do better in 2020. Everyone knows that the season did not turn out as any of them had hoped, and Albon quite literally melted in the "hot" second Red Bull seat.

Horner made it very clear just how much he worships Verstappen's talent, but it was disappointing not to see the young Dutchman in the episode except for a few glimpses on-track. Such a high profile driver surely deserved more airtime, but it is starting to become clear that some people on the grid may have opted out of participating in the Netflix project.

The episode showed Gasly gaining his confidence back and finding redemption as he claimed his first win with the renamed AlphaTauri team. The extra heartstrings pulled by the segment on Anthoine Hubert was a nice touch as well.

In the end, with Gasly's success and Albon's failure to step up, Horner was left with a decision. He was seen trying to convince Vettel to "come home" in another episode, but he ended up signing Perez after the German opted for Racing Point/Aston Martin. Obviously, there was no way that Horner will ever admit it if he felt even for a moment that he made a mistake with the driver swap.

Apart from Verstappen, the entire Williams team was also snubbed in the series. Some glimpses of Claire Williams were seen during discussions with other team principals, but the team's departure from the sport was also mostly left out of the season save for a brief mention.