There is no doubt that Racing Point ruffled more than a few feathers when they unveiled their 2020 car. Episode 5 in season 3 of the Netflix series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" dives into the controversy.

Fans saw the resemblance between the racing point car and the 2019 championship-winning Mercedes. Up close on the paddock, the team principals of the other teams were even more aghast at what they saw.

This time around, it wasn't Red Bull's Christian Horner who was leading the complaints. Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul who was all hot and bothered. He launched a protest backed by McLaren's Zak Brown and Claire Williams. Even Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto joined the protest against Racing Point, but they were all disappointed by the results.

All Racing Point received was a fine that they can easily pay and a few point deductions. However, Lawrence Stroll is fuming mad. He went on the record to condemn the actions of the other team principals, and was backed by Toto Wolff, who sold Racing Point the parts in question. Mercedes isn't worried as they are still dominating up front, but the midfield pack is furious. It was great to see Stroll standing up for his team and showing just how invested he is beyond just throwing money in their general direction.

Meanwhile, Renault was dealing with another issue after Daniel Ricciardo announced that he was moving to McLaren in 2021. Abiteboul was an emotional wreck throughout this episode, and kudos to Netflix for bringing this to the audience. While emotions can sometimes run high on the paddock and glimpses can be seen during the race coverage and press conferences, the in-depth nature of the series really allows fans to become that fly on the wall.

Ricciardo decided to jump ship to McLaren but after a strong performance in the Renault, it was great to see him second-guessing his decision and saying it right on camera.