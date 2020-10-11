Anything less than pole position and a race victory is a massive disappointment for Lewis Hamilton these days, after he has been dominating most of the 2020 Formula One season. Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas rained on his parade on Saturday, after the latter took pole position ahead of Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring in Germany for the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix.

Red Bull had been looking competitive all weekend and Verstappen even took the top spot after Q2. However, to nobody's surprise, the Mercedes drivers managed to pull more tricks out of the bag in Q3. What came as a surprise however, was that it was Bottas and not Hamilton in front.

Nevertheless, it was still an all-Mercedes front grid. Bottas was noticeably ecstatic as he spoke on his team radio after the qualifying session. Hamilton is in second place but he looked positively dejected in the post-qualifying interview. Even more disappointed was Max Verstappen, but the Dutchman was clearly ready to head into Sunday's race to take the fight to the Mercedes drivers on track.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was impressive on Saturday, as he wrangled his car all the way up into fourth place. With the way the Scuderia has been struggling all season, Leclerc has shown just how much he is able to squeeze out of a mediocre car. The young Monegasque was able to split the Red Bulls, giving more grief to Alex Albon who missed the chance to qualify just behind his teammate, something that he has been under pressure to do all season. Speaking of teammates, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel could only manage to get

Another big story for qualifying was Racing Point's Lance Stroll, who suddenly felt unwell on Saturday morning. Luckily, Nico Hulkenberg was on track. Another phase of #Hulkenback was in order, but because he did not get any chance to get any laps in before qualifying, he only managed to qualify in dead last. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how well he will do on Sunday after gaining more confidence behind the wheel of Stroll's car.