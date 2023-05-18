Northern Italy is currently experiencing torrential rains that have unfortunately led to massive flooding and catastrophic destruction across the Emilia-Romagna region. As a result, the Imola Circuit was evacuated earlier this week and the call was ultimately made to cancel this weekend's Formula One Grand Prix. However, local organisers won't be forced to pay a massive cancellation fine which could have potentially have been worth £20 million.

The FIA and F1 management confirmed the cancellation of the 2023 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix after thousands of people were evacuated in the past week due to the torrential rainfall and subsequent flooding. At least eight people have died due to the calamity, and emergency services in the region are already stretched to the limit.

Update on the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imolahttps://t.co/QvAiWB4cz0 pic.twitter.com/SVWXAdEmFW — F1 Media (@F1Media) May 17, 2023

FIA Chief executive Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the cancellation can be considered a case of "force majeure." This means that the race has been cancelled through no fault of the local organisers due to the natural calamity. As a result, the decision has been taken to waive Imola's hosting fee which is believed to be worth between £15m and £20m.

This is good news for the organisers and the circuit administration, who have already incurred massive costs in preparation for the race and the subsequent evacuation. There will also be significant damage to the facilities due to the flooding.

Furthermore, this will enable the local organisers to provide refunds for over 100,000 tickets that have already been sold. The refund plans are still unclear, but there is also the possibility of allowing fans to hold on to their tickets and use them for next year. Unfortunately, there is little chance for the event to be rescheduled this season due to the already jampacked calendar. However, nothing is final as of now.

F1 may also offer Imola an extra year in their contract in order to make up for the cancelled race. This means Imola could be in the calendar up to at least 2026.

As for F1 itself, there will be a financial blow for losing the race, but Imola is one of the tracks that pays a relatively lower fee compared to newer venues such as those in the Middle East. Needless to say, the influx of cash from these new venues should be able to tide over the organisation. The cancellation is not expected to affect global sponsorship deals from major sponsors and TV deals.

Understandably, many race fans are upset after having made plans to attend the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Apart from the tickets, fans would have spent money to book transportation and accommodations throughout the race weekend. Some may have also taken time off work and other personal arrangements. However, others are pointing out that the level of the catastrophe in the region should silence those who may be worrying about the inconveniences caused by the cancellation.

for those who are complaining about the cancellation of the Imola GP, these are the conditions that Emilia Romagna is currently facing pic.twitter.com/gbxn0SRKyn — 𝘮𝘦𝘭𝘪 𝘷𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘶𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦 🪷 (@gloriouspride) May 17, 2023

In the F1 community, everyone is supportive of the decision to cancel the race. It is perhaps the biggest blow to Scuderia Ferrari, who will be losing their home race. Nevertheless, they released a statement saying that "even though it's our home race and therefore even more important to us, the main priority at the moment has to be the safety of all those living and working in the affected areas."

Domenicali, who grew up in the area, also explained that the decision was made in order to give local authorities a lot less to worry about at this time when they are badly needed by the community. "We need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities," he said.

On Tuesday, the paddock was evacuated just as teams were preparing to get the race weekend underway. Water levels were rising in the Santerno river, which is located next to the track. Access to the parking areas and some parts of the circuit were already limited due to standing water, making it difficult to accommodate hundreds of thousands of guests who were expected to arrive.

There was also a significant risk of landslides in the area, making it dangerous for everyone to continue working at any part of the circuit.

The Mercedes team also shared a video featuring Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Both drivers sent their messages of support to those affected by the heavy rains and floods. "Hoping everyone in Emilia-Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other. Thoughts are with those affected and the amazing emergency services on the ground," they said, before adding that "safety comes first."

Sending all our love to everyone in the Emilia-Romagna region right now. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/jWOFHTwkO8 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 17, 2023

All my thoughts and prays with

the people in the Italian region

of Emilia Romagna 🇮🇹



We’re not racing there this weekend,

but hopefully we can get back soon.



Please stay safe!



Tutti i miei pensieri e preghiere

con le persone nella regione

italiana dell'Emilia Romagna.… https://t.co/X8C2Wsf04C — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 17, 2023

Other teams and drivers up and down the paddock shared their own statements, which all revolved around making safety a priority. There will be an extended break for the F1 circuit before racing resumes next week in Monaco.