Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is basking in the glory of pole position for this year's Monaco Grand Prix, but he knows there is still a long way to go before the chequered flag. On top of that, he is also lamenting the possibility that his home race will be removed from the F1 calendar starting next season.

Qualifying ended in a red flag for the second year in a row in Monaco, but this time it wasn't Leclerc who hit the wall. Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez spun into the barriers before collecting the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who was not able to stop in time to avoid the parked Red Bull.

Leclerc and Sainz will be happy that their previous runs were good enough to ensure a front row lock-out, but they also know that starting a race from the front does not mean anything if you don't finish.

Last week in Spain, Leclerc led from pole and was extending his gap before his power unit gave up halfway through the race. A lot of work still needs to be done on Sunday, with the raging Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen breathing down their necks from the second row.

The entire grid is also wondering about the fate of the iconic race, which was once thought to be irreplaceable in the F1 calendar. The glitz and glamour of Monaco go hand-in-hand with F1, but the sport's new owners, Liberty Media, are not as keen to renew the street circuit's contract.

Monaco's tight and twisty turns appear to have literally been outgrown by modern F1 cars. The added size and sheer speed of the cars have made racing here simply not the same as it used to be.

According to the BBC, some financial considerations need to be discussed, as well as the TV coverage for the Monaco race which is currently being handled by a local company, unlike the rest of the events in the F1 calendar. This has led to a dip in quality in the coverage, with crucial incidents often missed.

The advertising structure is also apparently different in Monaco, with the rest of the calendar controlled entirely by F1's in-house advertising arm. In Monaco, there are local deals that are added on to F1's existing corporate sponsors, sometimes causing a conflict of interest.

As for the racing itself, the track has failed to adapt to the changing times, with F1's requests for track modification constantly denied by the Automobile Club de Monaco. Leclerc grew up in Monaco, and the race here has been part of his life since he was born. He is still chasing his maiden home victory, and he feels that it would be a shame to lose such an iconic race in the future. For him, racing in F1 won't be the same without Monaco, and many share his sentiments.

However, F1 has been gaining popularity all over the globe in recent years, and it appears as though Liberty Media is willing to let go of Monaco. Teams have already been complaining about the long calendar, and they may soon cut races which can be replaced by those that offer more lucrative deals elsewhere.