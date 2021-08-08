Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is facing criticism after being spotted still driving his custom Pagani Zonda 760 LH. While it isn't surprising to see an F1 star driving a supercar, the Mercedes driver is receiving backlash for going back on his previous claim that he plans to stick to environmentally-friendly electric vehicles.

Last year, Hamilton sat down with Reuters to speak about his career as a seven-time Formula 1 world champion as well as his numerous advocacies. In the interview published in September 2020, Hamilton claimed that he is on a mission to offset his carbon footprint as an F1 driver.

He claimed, "I don't drive any of the cars that I own anymore. I only drive my (electric Mercedes) EQC." Apart from that, Hamilton also uses a Smart EQ ForTwo as an alternate zero-emission ride. This is why it came as a surprise for many when he was spotted back behind the wheel of his gas-guzzling Pagani Zonda 760 LH on the streets of Monaco.

Over the years, the Briton had been vocal about his vegan lifestyle, often posting outfits made of vegan leather aside from limiting his diet to plant-based food. It was also publicised that he had sold his private jet, and he has reportedly been asking to be driven to and from the airport in electric vehicles.

In the video that was shared on YouTube on August 4, 2021, the seven-time world champion could be seen walking past a harbour filled with luxury yachts while surrounded by a number of uniformed staff or security personnel. He then thanks them before getting inside the metallic-purple Pagani. The staff clears the area while people attempt to take photos and videos of the racing superstar and his ride.

He then ignites the AMG-powered vehicle and the roar of the powerful V12 engine could be heard on the video. He then cautiously drives away slowly while trying to navigate his car through narrow Monaco side streets. Cameras follow him all the way until he manages to get out to a wider road where he was finally able to put the pedal to the metal and let his car do its thing safely.

The 760-horsepower vehicle clearly caught a lot of attention even in Monaco, where many of the residents own supercars themselves. While the vehicle is probably a joy to own and drive, critics are once again calling into question Hamilton's sincerity in his advocacies which include diversity in the workplace among many others.