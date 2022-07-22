Formula 1 launched the "We Race as One" initiative in 2020 in an effort to focus more on diversity, inclusion and sustainability in the sport. Ironically, F1 is being rocked by more controversies related to abuse as of late. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez joined his colleagues in speaking out about the current issues.

In light of recent complaints coming from drivers and participants in the last two events in Silverstone and in Austria, Perez said about abusive fans: "They are not welcome here. We should ban them for life because they don't share our values."

His comments come after numerous incidents of racist, sexist and homophobic abuse were reported by spectators who came out to watch the races live. Some attendees reported being catcalled by other fans in the stands, while others have been subjected to bullying from supporters of rival teams/drivers. Finding oneself in the middle of a grandstand filled with fans of a rival driver may prove to be an unpleasant and even dangerous situation for a spectator.

Drivers were not spared either, with reigning world champion Max Verstappen being audibly booed throughout the race weekend at Silverstone. Meanwhile, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton faced the same treatment in the former's home race in Austria.

Read more F1: Austrian GP under investigation for multiple abuse claims

"A few fans shouldn't be able to embarrass our sport like that," said Perez, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Another outspoken driver, Sebastian Vettel, said that it seems like there are more incidents of abuse probably because the new generation of fans are more vocal about fighting it, and that is a good sign. "The abuse has probably always been there but I don't think at any time it was correct. But maybe you are seeing a generation coming to the track who complains about it and makes a noise and uses different platforms to complain about it," he said.

The Aston Martin driver says that people having the courage to report these incidents will help the sport take action.

Hamilton, who has been vocal about the abuse he faced growing up as a mixed-race driver, has called on more accountability from the media. "Voices that are not aligned with us who have undertones of discrimination, we should not be amplifying those voices," he said. He also added that without more solid action, the "We Race as One" initiative is purely lip service.

Meanwhile, after worrying reports from Austria, security has been bolstered for the upcoming French Grand Prix this weekend. SOS phone lines will also be made accessible for those who will be attending the event.