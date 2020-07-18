Formula One has announced that two members of the community have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest routine test conducted ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix. Formula One was able to remain completely coronavirus-free for the first two races of the season in Austria.

Regular COVID-19 testing has been conducted to cover all personnel involved in the current F1 season. The "closed events" are being conducted without an audience, and with a very restricted number of essential personnel allowed beyond those who are part of the competing teams. The first two races conducted in Austria were believed to be coronavirus-free.

Over 8,000 tests were conducted throughout both race weekends in Austria, and not a single test came back positive. It is indeed a major setback for the sport, now that they have two positive results. It is understood that the two individuals who tested positive were not present in Austria.

"The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 10th July and Thursday 16th July, 4,997 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on drivers, teams and personnel. Of these, two people have tested positive. The individuals were not present in Austria, with the affected people removed from operations and isolated," read a statement published on Motorsport.com.

The statement further assures that contact tracing has been conducted, and those affected have also been isolated. Nevertheless, the entire F1 community is concerned about the bio-security breach. Knowing how the virus is highly contagious, it only takes one infection to potentially cause a minor outbreak.

With the current season already having been delayed by four months and with several events cancelled, F1 is keen on keeping everyone healthy and safe.

This is the first time that any individual in the F1 paddock has tested positive since March, ahead of the season-opener in Australia. Back then, it only took one positive result for the team to withdraw and ultimately lead to the cancellation of the race.

It has been an uphill battle since then, and it took four months for the 2020 F1 season to finally begin, albeit in an extremely different landscape.