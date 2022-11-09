Sebastian Vettel has been hailed as the most complete driver to come through the ranks at Red Bull Racing by his former race engineer Guillaume "Rocky" Rocquelin. The latter, who now runs the team's young driver programme, feels Max Verstappen is weak in the technical department compared to some others.

Just a month ago, Verstappen wrapped up his second straight F1 Drivers' title with four races to spare. The Dutchman has been at his dominant best in 2022, and has won 14 of the 20 races thus far this campaign, and looks on course to add at least one more win before the season ends.

Before Verstappen, Vettel was the golden boy at Red Bull, leading them to four straight Drivers' and Constructors' Championships. The German racer was clinical on track, and was known for being able to bring the team together with one simple objective - to win.

Rocquelin had the best seat to watch Vettel work, and feels Verstappen does not possess all the qualities of the four-time champ. The German's precision saw him rack up four titles with Red Bull, who benefitted from his strong desire to win at all costs.

"I think Sebastian (Vettel) was a more complete driver than Max when he arrived with us," Roquelin said, as quoted on Grandpx News.

"At the professional level, technique, mediation, he was trained at the Schumacher school, who was his idol. I think Max maybe had more natural talent, that's what he relied on the most. But Sebastian was the most complete."

Verstappen, on the other hand, uses his ability on track, which is currently unmatched, to motivate his team. As per "Rocky," the Dutch racer is also very demanding of his team, but the former race engineer feels he still needs to improve on the technical front.

"I'll be honest – Max is weak technically compared to other drivers we've worked with," the Red Bull engineer added. "He is a leader by his attitude, his results. But I think he can improve from a technical point of view and in the way of developing the car."