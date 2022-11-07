Max Verstappen and the entire Red Bull Racing team boycotted Sky Sports by refusing to give any interviews during the Mexican Grand Prix. It was fueled by Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz, who openly suggested that Lewis Hamilton was robbed of the title in 2021.

The Austrian team felt the Formula 1 broadcaster had crossed the line by disrespecting Verstappen, who claimed his maiden title in 2021. Team principal Christian Horner was clear about his team's support for the driver, and in turn decided to refuse any interviews during the race weekend.

It seems Red Bull's actions have had no effect whatsoever, with Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft again fuelling the disrespect towards Verstappen at an event in Las Vegas.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Red Bull's Sergio Perez were there to put on a show in their respective cars on the Las Vegas strip. The trio were on stage in front of a raucous crowd when Croft put forward a question about the magnitude of claiming a title in Sin City when it debuts on the F1 calendar in 2023.

"This could also be the title decider as well, would it be the coolest place to win a world title here on the Vegas strip in the entertainment capital of the world?" Croft asked Russell, Hamilton and Pérez.

"Well, this guy's got seven of them so he can probably tell you more," Russell said, pointing to Hamilton next to him.

There was a moment of silence, which saw the mic pick up words from the crowd and after a short pause, Croft added: "someone's saying he won eight." The comment from the F1 commentator is unlikely to go down well in the Red Bull camp, while it was also awkward for the drivers on stage.

Hamilton refused to partake in the championship conversation, and quickly changed the topic to state that the "party would be the best here" if a driver claimed the title in Las Vegas.

Crofty: “someone’s saying he won 8” 😌 pic.twitter.com/QDa59qa1my — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) November 6, 2022

Verstappen followed up his maiden title with a dominant showing in 2022 to claim his second F1 Drivers' championship. The Dutch racer also broke Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's long standing record of 13 wins in a season with a 14th win in Mexico.