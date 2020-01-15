Jose Mourinho insisted that Tottenham Hotspur's main priority is not the FA Cup but the game ahead of them. The Spurs have already advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after they beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night.

Giovani Lo Celso scored the opener for the home team in the 2nd minute of the match, while Erik Lamela extended the lead in the 15th minute. Middlesbrough's George Saville netted a consolation goal in the 83rd minute.

The Spurs maintained 69% ball possession and played 679 passes among them, as compared to a mere 294 passes played by the visitors. Despite that, the home team had to concede one goal in the closing minutes of the second half.

For a few days now, talks of the FA Cup being the prime focus for the Spurs has been in the air, since they have already fallen nine points adrift of the Champions League spots in the EPL table. However, as the recent encounter ended, Spurs manager Mourinho expressed different views.

He said, "In this moment it (FA Cup) is not the priority. The priority is to play a difficult match against Watford in the Premier League. When Southampton comes it will be the priority."

Spurs' defender Japhet Tanganga's performance was impressive. He completed 90 minutes for the second consecutive match ever since he made his Premier League debut against Liverpool over the weekend. Mourinho said that he trusts the 20-year-old because the latter can read the game and learn from the outcomes quickly.