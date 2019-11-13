By now, most iPhone users are probably running on iOS 13.2.2 and enjoying the improvements it brings to the table. On top of the stability it offers, the latest firmware update likewise introduces Deep Fusion imaging technology to the Apple smartphone. However, despite the enhancements and fixes that come with the new software, experts indicate it does not resolve all of the issues. Now, some users are reporting what might be a big security and privacy flaw with the Facebook app. Apparently the program activates the camera without the user's knowledge.

This is alarming given that the bug can possibly take photos or videos of users and anyone else around them without consent. The Verge confirms the company is aware of the problem and is preparing to submit a fix to Apple as soon as possible. People stumbled upon this issue through various means. A user claims that while watching a video on Facebook and flipping the mobile device to a different orientation, the camera UI and viewfinder was evidently activated.

Today, while watching a video on @facebook, I rotated to landscape and could see the Facebook/Instagram Story UI for a split second. When rotating back to portrait, the Story camera/UI opened entirely. A little worrying... pic.twitter.com/7lVHHGedGf — Neo QA (@neo_qa) November 2, 2019

Meanwhile, another iPhone owner alleges that the camera bug can be reproduced by viewing a photo, then by dragging it down a bit. This exposes the active camera interface in the background. Further testing suggests it is limited to iPhones already on iOS 13.2.2 and can be replicated on other models as well. According to a statement from Facebook, the issues in not intentional and was caused by a programming error with the updated app.

Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl — Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) November 10, 2019

Furthermore, the developers assure users that its system did not monitor any activity indicating anything was uploaded to its servers. With multiple reports highlighting the public's privacy concerns surrounding Facebook, this latest bug is just fueling suspicion even more. Nevertheless, this does not mean people are just going to stop using the platform outright.

The Facebook background camera bug might soon be fixed, but it does not mean new ones will not surface in the future. While waiting for the update and as a precaution, iPhone owners can toggle the app's camera access to prevent unwanted access. iOS 13.2.2 will soon be replaced by 13.3, which is already on public beta. It is still too early to speculate if the new software will come with another set of bugs affecting privacy.