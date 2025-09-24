'Science is never settled, and we should remember that,' Nigel Farage declared at a Wednesday press conference. The Reform UK leader declined to challenge Donald Trump's claim that taking paracetamol (Tylenol) during pregnancy can cause autism. These remarks were widely condemned by medical experts, as studies from major health authorities show no evidence linking paracetamol use in pregnancy with autism.

When pressed by LBC to respond, Farage sidestepped. 'I have no idea ... you know, we were told thalidomide was a very safe drug and it wasn't.' By referencing thalidomide, a drug that caused birth defects in thousands of children during the 1950s and 60s, Farage implied that science isn't reliable, even when heavily researched. However, it's important to note that while thalidomide was later found to have severe adverse effects, paracetamol has been extensively studied and is widely considered safe for use in pregnancy. Unlike thalidomide, which was not thoroughly tested for its effects during pregnancy, paracetamol's safety profile is supported by ongoing studies.

Farage's refusal to reject the claim puts him at odds with UK health authorities. The Health Secretary condemned Trump's remarks, pointing to a major Swedish study published last year that found no evidence linking acetaminophen use in pregnancy with autism.

Some observers argue that Farage's reluctance to push back reflects more about politics than science. His longstanding relationship with Trump, whom he has praised as a 'great guy,' plays a crucial role in his strategy. Critics suggest that Farage's silence on the paracetamol issue is a deliberate move to maintain favor with Trump, even if it means endorsing discredited claims. Farage's political motivations may include a desire to expand Reform UK's influence by appealing to voters who resonate with Trump's ideals. This tactic could be aimed at solidifying a voter base that favors anti-establishment sentiments, positioning Reform UK to gain ground in political landscapes shaped by fringe ideologies.

Prioritising alliances over evidence

Continuing his defense of Trump, Farage suggested the former president's interest in autism came from personal experience. 'He has a particular thing about autism—I think because there's been some in his family, he feels it very personally,' Farage explained. The comment cast Trump's claims as heartfelt rather than reckless, reframing the misinformation as an act of concern rather than a public health risk.

But Farage's defense has raised deeper political questions. His refusal to counter misinformation, critics argue, signals a willingness to prioritize alliances over evidence, opening the door to a more Americanized brand of politics in the UK. In this view, loyalty and ideology risk taking precedence over scientific consensus.

The controversy also highlights Trump's extensive record of medical missteps. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he downplayed the virus' severity and suggested injecting disinfectant as a treatment—remarks that sparked international ridicule. His latest claim about paracetamol risks similar consequences, but this time, Farage has chosen to stand alongside him rather than apart.

As Reform UK seeks to position itself as a force in British politics, Farage's stance may prove a defining test. By refusing to challenge Trump's claims, he has placed himself at the center of a debate not just about science, but also about whether political loyalty should take precedence over public health. For many, the question now is straightforward: if Farage is unwilling to draw the line here, where will he draw it? The silence on such critical issues may gradually erode public confidence in both media and governance, risking long-term deficits in trust that are crucial to democratic integrity.