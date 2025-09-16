Nigel Farage is being accused of 'vile homophobia' for stating that heterosexual couples have stronger relationships than gay partners during a press conference to welcome former Conservative MP Danny Kruger to the Reform UK Party.

The Reform leader told the audience that 'the most stable relationships tend to be between men and women' after the press asked him about the previous comments made by the right-winger, who emerged as the first sitting Tory MP to be part of his party.

Kruger stated during a National Conservatism conference that the marital union between straight men and women was 'the only basis for a safe and successful society.'

In response to Kruger's opinion, Farage said: 'I think one thing for certain is children who have two stable parents have a better chance in life. And the most stable relationships, maybe not my example, but the most stable relationships, the ones that last the longest, tend to be between men and women.'

'I'm not absolutist about this in any way at all. I just happen to think of kids in the country not getting the start at home or at school that they deserve,' he added.

Reform UK Leader's Basis for His Views

Farage, who has been married and divorced twice, is currently in a relationship with Laure Ferrari. He was accused of 'seeking to reopen settled debates on gay marriage and adoption.'

Labour MP Nadia Whittome weighed in on Farage's statement, saying, 'This is vile homophobia that has no bearing on reality. Make no mistake: Farage is seeking to reopen settled debates on gay marriage and adoption, in order to stir up further hatred and division. The rights of the whole LGBT+ community would be in danger under a Reform government.'

Another spokesperson from Stonewall added that in today's world, families are becoming more diverse. 'The most important thing is for children to be brought up in a stable, supportive, loving environment that will enable them to develop and thrive.'

UK's Divorce Statistics

According to the Office for National Statistics, there was a total of 103,816 divorce cases recorded in Wales and England in 2023. Only 1,891 of these cases involve same-sex couples.

Meanwhile, separate studies have shown that there is a higher risk for divorce between same-sex couples, particularly involving both women in a relationship.

This is not the first time Farage has been under fire for his opinions. He was recently condemned for his views regarding abortion laws, which were described as 'totally out of date' after he said that it is 'ludicrous we allow abortion up to 24 weeks.'

He also called same-sex marriage 'wrong' in July.

Most recently, he was referred to as a 'Putin-loving Trump sycophant' by US Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Md) during a congressional hearing about censorship in Washington, DC, on 3 September.

'To the people of the UK who think this Putin-loving, free speech impostor and Trump sycophant will protect freedom in your country, come on over to America and see what Trump and MAGA are doing to destroy our freedom,' Raskin said. 'You might think twice before you let Mr. Farage "Make Britain Great Again".'