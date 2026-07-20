A former US Army soldier who once maintained Patriot missile systems is now accused of setting fire to a federal building that houses immigration enforcement offices in the heart of Manhattan.

Andrew Arrabaca, 43, was taken into custody on 20 July 2026 after federal officials say he poured a flammable liquid outside 26 Federal Plaza, ignited it with a firework, and fired an airsoft rifle toward the building. Three people, including two firefighters, suffered minor injuries. Investigators are treating the incident as a targeted, anti-government attack, and no charges had been filed as of the time of writing.

Gasoline, Fireworks and an Airsoft Rifle: How the Attack Unfolded

The incident unfolded around 8:30am at the entrance to 26 Federal Plaza, a lower Manhattan building that houses the FBI's New York field office, an immigration court, and other federal agencies. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the arrest in a statement, writing: 'This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza. The individual is in custody and two minor injuries reported thus far. FBI JTTF is investigating.'

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle told reporters that Arrabaca 'poured gasoline onto the ground and ignited it with a lighter' and a large firework packed inside a canister, sending flames and smoke up the building's façade. Barnacle said Arrabaca then 'pulled out an airsoft rifle and fired five to seven pellets' in the direction of the building. One of the injured was a civilian who had an immigration hearing scheduled that morning; the other two were government employees.

Officials said Arrabaca had come prepared for confrontation. Barnacle described him as having arrived 'armed, with bad intentions,' and authorities recovered multiple weapons from the scene, including knives, a hammer and axes. He wore a military-style helmet during the incident, police noted.

UPDATE: A man with a history of anti-ICE activity was taken into custody after authorities said he ignited an incendiary device outside the federal building at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, New York, which houses an immigration court, sparking a fire, per ABC News.



The FBI said… — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 20, 2026

From Patriot Missile Mechanic to Suspect

Barnacle identified Arrabaca as a former US Army soldier who served from 2001 to 2005, working as a mechanic on Patriot missile systems. Beyond his military service, authorities have released few personal details, and it remains unclear whether he has legal representation.

Barnacle was direct in his characterisation of the suspect's motive, calling him 'an anti-American, anti-government extremist.' He said that after his arrest, Arrabaca told investigators he 'was targeting the building and he was okay if he hurt or killed people going in and out, whether they were federal employees or civilians.'

Officials also pointed to a documented history of anti-ICE activity. Arrabaca had a cart bearing a sign reading 'ICE Off Our Streets,' NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, and he carried what Barnacle described as 'anti-ICE literature.' Two law enforcement sources separately told Fox News Digital that Arrabaca had 'anti-ICE stuff on him' at the time of the alleged attack, and Barnacle said he shouted derogatory terms toward ICE as he was taken into custody.

FBI and DHS Align as Arrabaca Faces Federal Charges

The Department of Homeland Security described Arrabaca as an anti-ICE 'rioter' in a statement, saying he 'launched fireworks outside of 26 Federal Plaza, grazing a bystander' before pouring the flammable liquid. Tisch confirmed that charges had not yet been filed, noting the incident occurred on federal property, placing jurisdiction primarily with federal prosecutors.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the scene 'deeply disturbing' and said he was relieved no one was seriously injured. 'My team is in touch with the NYPD and we will support the federal investigation,' he added.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force is leading the investigation, and police are examining Arrabaca's background for any prior criminal history or previous encounters with law enforcement, including any involving mental health crises, according to a law enforcement source. The building has been the site of tense scenes in recent months, with immigration agents carrying out arrests of migrants leaving hearings in its hallways.

Investigators have not said whether Arrabaca acted alone or had contact with other activists, and formal charges are expected once the federal review is complete. The case is the latest in a series of incidents targeting federal immigration facilities, and its outcome could shape how authorities respond to future protests at sites like 26 Federal Plaza.