New York will pour an extra $1.5 million of public money into free healthcare for prostitutes through 2028, state records show, reigniting a fierce row in which Republicans are invoking Donald Trump-era tough-on-crime politics and accusing Democratic leaders of neglecting first responders.

New York launched a $1 million pilot scheme in 2023 to provide sex workers with primary, behavioural, dental and sexual health services at specialist clinics. The programme, funded through the state Department of Health's AIDS Institute, was due to lapse last year. Instead, according to reporting by the New York Post, Governor Kathy Hochul's administration has quietly extended and expanded it, without seeking fresh sign-off from the state legislature.

The money now on the table will be channelled to two long-standing LGBTQ-focused providers. Community Health Project, which owns the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center in Brooklyn, and Evergreen Health in western New York, have been granted the additional funding to cover care for prostitutes, including STI treatments, birth control and broader medical support. Callen-Lorde describes itself as having 'pioneered healthcare equity in the spirit of resistance' and says it focuses on marginalised communities facing stigma and health disparities.

Officials have given no public briefing on the extension. The New York State Department of Public Health, Hochul's office, Community Health Project and Evergreen Health did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's requests for comment, leaving critics to fill the vacuum with their own framing of the scheme.

Donald Trump-Era Rhetoric Returns to New York Fight

The New York Republicans have tried to tether state Democrats to national figures like Trump's progressive antagonists, portraying Hochul and her allies as emblematic of a party that, in their view, prioritises the far left over working-class voters. The language now being used around the sex worker healthcare programme is strikingly blunt, even by Albany standards.

'The lengths by which New York Democrats will cater to the far left has no greater example than Gov. Hochul funding healthcare for hookers to the tune of millions while actual frontline healthcare workers ... live on food stamps,' Republican Assemblyman Michael Novakhov reportedly said. Leaning hard into insult, he added that instead of 'playing pimp,' Hochul and Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani whom he mockingly dubbed 'Mayor 'Madam' Mamdani' should focus on making sure 'the heroes who answer 911 calls and save lives every day can afford their rent and groceries'.

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The comparison is deliberately provocative. There is no evidence in the public record that the programme's funds have been diverted from EMTs, nurses or firefighters, and no detailed budget breakdown has been released to back the wider claim that 'frontline healthcare workers' are living on food stamps because of this particular line item. But politically the contrast is potent: sex workers on one side, first responders on the other, in a city and state already wrestling with resentment over cost-of-living pressures.

Republican Assemblyman Sam Pirozzolo pushed the argument further, alleging that Hochul's move is less about public health than internal party management. He reportedly claimed the governor 'is a target and trying to keep them [Mamdani and state Democratic Socialists of America] at bay [during her re-election bid] with other people's money'. Pirozzolo also argued that prostitutes can already receive abortions and medication for STDs free of charge at existing medical facilities in New York, questioning why a dedicated pot of money is needed at all.

Donald Trump Politics Collide With Push to Decriminalise Sex Work

Support for the extension has not come from Hochul herself in any explicit public statement so far, but it sits squarely within a broader campaign by left-leaning Democrats in New York City to decriminalise prostitution and recast sex work as labour rather than crime. That effort, which intensified during and after the Trump presidency, has become one of the sharper dividing lines within the party.

Zohran Mamdani, now a prominent democratic socialist voice in the state Assembly, has long made his position clear. During his 2020 campaign, he posted on X that 'not only must we decriminalize sex work, we need a comprehensive platform of justice for all.' The healthcare programme for prostitutes does not, on its own, change criminal statutes, but it is a tangible policy shift aligned with that broader vision one that treats sex workers as a public health priority rather than a police matter.

Conservatives, many of whom continue to cast themselves as defenders of Trump-style law-and-order politics, read the move very differently. For them, funding clinics that explicitly advertise services for prostitutes is another step towards normalising an industry they still regard as inherently exploitative and corrosive. The lack of upfront legislative debate over the extension only sharpens that suspicion.

There are, as yet, no comprehensive outcome data in the public domain on whether the pilot programme reduced STI transmission, improved health access or cut emergency room visits among sex workers. Without that evidence, both sides are arguing from principle as much as from numbers.

Supporters stress that sex workers are often shut out of mainstream healthcare and fear criminalisation if they seek treatment. Opponents insist that, whatever the rationale, symbolic choices matter and that a state willing to write cheques for prostitutes' healthcare while union leaders warn about squeezed pay for paramedics and nurses is inviting a backlash.

Nothing in the current reporting suggests any formal ethics review has been made public, and without clear documentation on costs, outcomes and trade-offs, many of the political claims around the scheme remain just that. Until state health officials or Hochul's office publish fuller figures and a rationale, much of this debate will have to be taken with a grain of salt.