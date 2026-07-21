A single man carrying fireworks, flammable liquid and multiple weapons was able to ignite a fire outside one of New York City's most heavily used federal buildings, raising uncomfortable questions about the security of a complex that houses the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), an immigration court and several other government agencies.



The incident at 26 Federal Plaza on Monday triggered a major federal investigation after authorities described it as an alleged anti-government attack. The suspect was arrested within minutes, but the dramatic images of smoke rising from Lower Manhattan have drawn renewed attention to the challenges of securing federal facilities that have become flashpoints in America's immigration battles.

Another example of a radical leftist turning to an act of terrorism targeting our federal law enforcement. Left-wing politicians who defend violent rioting invite more of these dangerous attacks. Grateful to the officers nearby who quickly apprehended the suspect. https://t.co/HyPn33mPPh — Senator Ted Budd (@SenTedBuddNC) July 20, 2026

Why One Small Attack Raised Big Questions About Federal Security

Although the fire was extinguished quickly and casualties were limited, investigators say the attack exposed how a lone individual was able to approach one of the country's busiest federal buildings carrying dangerous materials.

The suspect, identified by the FBI as 43-year-old former Army soldier Andrew Arrabaca, allegedly arrived with fireworks, flammable liquid and several weapons concealed in a cart, according to FBI Assistant Director James Barnacle. Authorities later recovered axes, knives, a hammer, a machete and additional incendiary devices, along with anti-ICE material. Officials said the suspect admitted he targeted the building because of the agencies operating inside and expressed willingness to harm both government workers and civilians.

Three people suffered minor injuries, including a federal officer who helped restrain him. The speed of the response appears to have prevented more serious consequences. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force immediately took over the investigation.

Why 26 Federal Plaza Has Become Such a Sensitive Location

The Jacob K. Javits Federal Building at 26 Federal Plaza is far more than a typical government office. It houses the New York offices of the FBI, ICE, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, federal prosecutors and an immigration court that hears thousands of cases each year. The building has become one of the most visible symbols of federal immigration enforcement, particularly as immigration arrests and deportation efforts have increased.

In recent months, immigration advocates have regularly protested outside the building, especially following reports that migrants appearing for court hearings were sometimes detained after leaving immigration proceedings. That has transformed the site into a politically charged gathering point for both supporters and critics of federal immigration policy.

Investigation Focuses on Motive Rather Than Wider Plot

Federal investigators have so far indicated there is no evidence of a broader conspiracy. Instead, officials are examining the suspect's ideological beliefs, online activity and personal history to determine what motivated the alleged attack. The FBI described him as an 'anti-government extremist', while investigators continue reviewing evidence recovered from the scene, including what officials described as a manifesto.

Authorities have not announced formal charges at the time of writing, but the investigation remains active and could lead to multiple federal offences involving arson, assault on federal officers and weapons-related crimes.

Viral Footage Fuelled Debate Over Public Safety

Read more FBI Calls NYC Federal Plaza Fire 'Anti-Government Attack': Suspect Threatened Bystanders with Airsoft Rifles, Carried Anti-ICE Literature FBI Calls NYC Federal Plaza Fire 'Anti-Government Attack': Suspect Threatened Bystanders with Airsoft Rifles, Carried Anti-ICE Literature

Videos recorded by witnesses spread rapidly across social media, showing flames burning outside the building before officers rushed towards the suspect and tackled him to the ground. Other footage captured smoke billowing across the entrance while employees and visitors looked on from behind security barriers.

The dramatic images sparked online debate. Some questioned how the suspect managed to approach the entrance carrying multiple weapons and incendiary materials, while others praised the swift actions of security personnel who prevented what could have become a far deadlier incident.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani described the attack as 'deeply disturbing' and said city officials were coordinating closely with federal authorities while expressing relief that no one suffered life-threatening injuries.