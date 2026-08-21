An Albany woman has been arrested over an alleged plot to bomb the New York State Capitol on a day senators were meeting inside, with federal prosecutors accusing her of planning to 'destroy as much of the building as possible and kill the senators while they are meeting'.

Jessica Bowie, 35, appeared in federal court in Albany on Thursday on a single charge of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of New York, alleges Bowie spent weeks communicating with a confidential source she believed was tied to ISIS.

It can be recalled that the FBI's Albany Joint Terrorism Task Force began tracking her after she allegedly pledged allegiance to the group and told the source that 'blowing kafirs brains out is beautiful', using an Arabic term for non-Muslims, prosecutors said.

DOJ released images showing alleged Islamic terrorist Jessica Bowie, who pledged her allegiance to ISIS, buying components to make a bomb and performing reconnaissance at the NY State Capitol.



And they call it the "religion of peace" https://t.co/OC7LjRWAOV pic.twitter.com/DhPYxePgKA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2026

How the Alleged Capitol Plot Took Shape

According to the criminal complaint, Bowie attempted to provide material support to ISIS between 16 July and 19 August, when she was arrested.

Bowie, who converted to Islam five years ago and adopted the name Aisha Saif, allegedly told the source she wanted to 'target my State Capitol... ideally in a way I could get away with and hop on a plane after', later saying she wanted to 'destroy as much of the building as possible and kill the senators while they are meeting'.

She is accused of photographing the Capitol from several vantage points, including a nearby observation hall, and circling the building in images sent to the source.

She allegedly bought bomb-making materials from a Home Depot on 5 August and discussed placing an explosive device inside a DoorDash delivery bag.

She also recorded herself pledging allegiance to Islamic State's leader and told the source 'jihad is an obligation'. Prosecutors say the FBI steered and ultimately stopped the plot.

Jessica Bowie's Arrest and Court Appearance

The sting ended on Wednesday, when informants handed Bowie an inert explosive device and an inert handgun, with instructions on detonating the bomb, the complaint states.

She was arrested shortly afterwards, allegedly telling agents, 'there's no helping me, you guys know enough, there's no helping me, I'm going to prison for the rest of my life,' adding she had already looked up the sentence online.

First Assistant US Attorney John A. Sarcone III said the arrest would 'send a strong message to anyone across the country who has been radicalised by our enemies'.

He added: 'I am incredibly proud to work alongside our law enforcement partners, who ultimately stopped this defendant before she could act on her plan to bring terror to the Capital Region and the United States.'

Craig Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Albany Field Office, said, 'Make no mistake about it, Ms. Bowie's alleged plot was serious, it was dangerous, and thanks to FBI Albany's Joint Terrorism Task Force, it was foiled.'

Bowie was arraigned before Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart and ordered detained pending trial. The charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to £198,000 ($250,000), and lifetime supervised release.

🚨 DETAILS: ISIS convert planned to bomb the NY State Capitol and “kill the senators”



Jessica Bowie, 35, of Albany:



• Pledged allegiance to ISIS

• Scouted the capitol building at least five times

• Bought bomb materials at Home Depot

• Planned to hide the explosive in a… pic.twitter.com/0LlUHByaAo — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 20, 2026

Radicalisation Concerns Beyond the Capitol Charge

Investigators also reviewed social media accounts linked to Bowie, citing pro-ISIS and anti-American posts before her arrest, including one from May reportedly reading 'praise be to Allah for September 11th'. These posts form part of the wider picture of her radicalisation, though they are not cited as direct evidence within the charge.

Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the case on Thursday, crediting law enforcement for intervening before any attack could take place.

'Earlier this year, amid a rise in political violence and threats against public officials, we took steps to strengthen security at the State Capitol,' she said, adding there is 'no immediate threat at this time' but the state would keep working with partners to protect New Yorkers.

Photographs filed with the court show Bowie years before her alleged radicalisation, in a 2014 image taken in a rose garden in Schenectady, compared with photographs she allegedly took of the Capitol in July.