FC Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique may soon need his skills at "defence" off the pitch amid his separation from Colombian pop star Shakira. Ever since news broke about the couple's decision to part ways, numerous news outlets have been churning out theories about what really happened. Many, if not most of the reports paint Pique in a bad light, and he is reportedly determined to defend his honour and clear his name.

The centre-back is said to be "very angry" about the allegations against him, and he may opt to take legal action against slanderous reports that are damaging his reputation.

Even before the couple confirmed their decision to part ways via a statement, reports exploded about the footballer moving back into his bachelor pad. Apart from that, he had allegedly been spending a lot of time partying until the early hours of the morning thanks to the freedom afforded to him by his new living situation.

Apart from the alleged nights spent clubbing, Pique has also been accused of having an affair with a certain young blonde who works as an event hostess in one such Barcelona establishment.

It is still unclear if there is any truth about the claims regarding a "new girlfriend," but it is clear that at least one report about an alleged affair has been deemed as fake news. In the early days after trouble in the relationship became public knowledge, the footballer was accused of having an affair with the mother of his Barcelona teammate, Gavi.

Needless to say, there have been a lot of reports that have placed the blame squarely on Pique and according to Marca, he is furious about it.

Apart from the reports about his personal life, stories are now emerging about a talk that supposedly took place between him and manager Xavi Hernandez. The Blaugrana are allegedly concerned about the "distractions" in Pique's life outside the pitch, and these reports would certainly anger the player as well.

Both sides have called for privacy amid the separation, and no one knows for sure if any of the rumours hold water. Shakira has also been accused of infidelity, but not to the same extent as the footballer.

There are reports about the singer hiring private investigators to find out the truth about he ex-partner's behaviour, but this remains unverified as well.

In any case, both Pique and Shakira will likely share the truth when the time is right, but it is clear Pique wans to send a warning to those that have taken the liberty of sharing unverified speculations.