Antoine Griezmann is ready to finally speak up and address the issue that has sparked up between himself and FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. The teammates have been pitted against each other after the Frenchman's former agent accused the Argentine of being the negative force behind the World Cup winner's lacklustre performances at the Catalan club.

Griezmann had an impressive run with Atletico Madrid from 2014-19. He then joined Barcelona in a 120 million euro deal, but has since failed to live up to expectations.

Griezmann has decided that it's time for him to reveal the truth about his situation at Barcelona and his relationship with Messi. "I said during my presentation that I wanted to do my talking on the pitch and not off of it, but I think it is time to put things in place," he said, in the teaser for an exclusive interview with former Real Madrid player Jorge Valdano.

FC Barcelona manager says he understands why Lionel Messi 'snapped' Read more

According to Marca, Griezmann will be interviewed in the show titled "Universo Valdano."

"I've been putting up with various things and comments for a long time and [now] I've said enough is enough," he said.

Last week, Griezmann and Messi made the headlines after the Frenchman's former agent, Eric Olhats, revealed that the captain was unhappy about his former client's arrival at the Camp Nou. He said that Messi's "deplorable treatment" of Griezmann caused them to lack chemistry on the pitch.

Olhats also accused Messi of having too much control and of running a "regime of terror" at Barcelona. Messi has snapped back at the comments, stating that he was "tired of always being to blame" for what's happening at the club.

Meanwhile, Barca manager Ronald Koeman has defended the captain, saying that there are no issues between the two players and the agent's words have no basis.

It remains to be seen what Griezmann will reveal when the show airs at 23:00 CET on Monday, November 23.