FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has given his full support behind his captain, Lionel Messi, amid recent incidents showing how the Argentine appeared angered by recent reports that have come out in the media.

Upon Messi's arrival back in Spain following the international break, journalists were reportedly waiting to question him at the airport. When asked about scathing words allegedly spoken by Antoine Griezmann's former agent, Eric Olhats, about Messi's "deplorable" treatment of his teammate, The captain reportedly said that he was "tired of always being to blame."

Read more Lionel Messi throws a tantrum: 'I'm tired of always being to blame'

"I can understand why Leo was pi**ed off," said Koeman, explaining that the timing and the manner of questioning itself was enough to cause frustration. At that point, Messi had just landed following a 14-hour flight from Argentina. He was then greeted by a mob of reporters who wanted him to comment about the accusations of Griezmann's former agent about his alleged "regime of terror" at the Camp Nou.

"I haven't seen anything in the dressing room that indicates there's a problem between them," assured Koeman. According to Marca, the Barca manager also discredited Olhats' opinion on Griezmann's situation since his arrival at the club. "The person who spoke hasn't been working with Griezmann for years. It's bullsh*t," he said, pointing out that the Frenchman and Olhats had parted ways back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Messi, Koeman and Griezmann will all want to put the controversy behind them, especially since they have a La Liga campaign to salvage. After having just lost against Atletico Madrid over the weekend, the team is sitting all the way down at 13th place in the La Liga table.

After managing to secure only 11 points from eight matches, the Catalan giants need to get their season in order. They have two games in hand against leaders Real Sociedad, who have gained 23 points from 10 matches. Even if Barcelona wins their two games in hand, they will only manage to get up to 17 points. It remains to be seen if Koeman can successfully guide the club back to title contention.