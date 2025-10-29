With Halloween less than a week away, families and confectioners are being urged to double-check their treats after Zingerman's Candy Manufactory issued an urgent recall on two of its best-selling bars.

The Michigan-based chocolatier confirmed that its Peanut Butter Crush and Ca$hew Cow bars may contain undeclared allergens, posing a serious and potentially life-threatening risk to anyone with peanut or cashew allergies.

What Happened and Why It Matters

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to bars from Lot No. 174250.

The Peanut Butter Crush bar may contain undeclared cashews.

The Ca$hew Cow bar may contain undeclared peanuts.

The mix-up was traced to a temporary breakdown in production and packaging processes, the company said.

Although no illnesses have been reported, the recall has been described as serious and precautionary, coming just days before Halloween, when sweets are shared widely among children and families.

Peanut Allergy: A Growing Concern

Peanut allergies are among the most common and dangerous food allergies.

According to Allergy UK, around 2 per cent of British children (one in 50) are affected, a number that has been rising over the past two decades.

The condition often develops in childhood and rarely disappears; only one in five children outgrow it by the age of ten.

Children with eczema or egg allergies are more likely to develop a peanut allergy, while up to 40 per cent also react to tree nuts such as cashews, hazelnuts and walnuts.

Because of this cross-reactivity, even a single mislabelled sweet can trigger a severe allergic reaction, making vigilance critical during festive periods like Halloween.

What to Look For

Consumers are being urged to check their cupboards and sweet jars for these identifiers:

Product Names: Peanut Butter Crush (yellow and purple 2oz box) or Ca$hew Cow (light blue and yellow 2oz box)

Lot Number: 174250

Distribution: Retailers in Michigan and New York

Anyone who has purchased the affected products should return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Zingerman's has set up a helpline for queries on 877-632-9264.

Advice for Families This Halloween

Parents of allergy-sensitive children are urged to:

Inspect all sweets before eating or handing them out.

Discard any products with unclear labelling.

Avoid unpackaged treats or those from unknown brands.

Zingerman's said the error was caused by a one-off production issue and that new quality-control checks have now been introduced.

The firm stressed it had acted out of an abundance of caution, adding that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

As Halloween night approaches, the incident is a timely reminder that even trusted confectionery brands can make dangerous mistakes.

With peanut allergy affecting one in 50 children and cross-reactivity to tree nuts common, a few seconds spent checking packaging could make the difference between a safe celebration and a medical emergency.