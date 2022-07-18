Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had a stranglehold on the top spot in the FIFA videogame player ratings for the past several years. However, the game has a brand-new vibe this year, with FIFA 23 awarding Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe the game's highest rating.

It has been a total of 15 years since the last time someone other than Ronaldo or Messi received the highest rating in the game. This year, Mbappe will reportedly be given a 92 rating, and he will be the lone player on the top spot.

As of now, the ratings for both Ronaldo and Messi are still unknown. However, it really comes as no surprise that they have both been usurped by the 23-year-old Frenchman.

PSG teammate Messi was overshadowed by Mbappe this season, especially in the Champions League. Against eventual champions Real Madrid in the last-16, it was Mbappe who lifted PSG to victory in the first leg with the lone goal of the match. He also led the scoring in the second leg, but was thwarted by fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema, who scored a hat-trick to give Real Madrid the victory.

Messi had also spent a large chunk of time in the sidelines last season due to injury and Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo did have a relatively good year as Manchester United's top scorer. However, even his magic could not lift the Red Devils out of the 6th spot in the Premier League. They were unable to challenge for trophies and will be missing out on Champions League football next season.

Messi and Ronaldo's dominance on the pitch had been reflected on the FIFA game in the past. The past year has been significantly less impressive for both players, and the end of an era is well and truly established in the game.

Last year, Messi was the top rated player at 93. Behind him was then-Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski at 92, while Ronaldo and Mbappe were tied at 91. Now, the PSG attacked has leapfrogged all three, and it remains to be seen if he can sustain the momentum this season.