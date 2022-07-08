A lot has changed at Paris Saint-Germain in a span of twelve months. Last summer, there was a lot of hype surrounding the arrival of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona. He was seen as a sort of Messiah who would complete an attacking triumvirate with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. However, there is reportedly trouble brewing in paradise.

A full year later, PSG won the Ligue 1 title, but they were unceremoniously kicked out of the UEFA Champions League by eventual winners Real Madrid. Mbappe was beyond doubt the standout of the season, and the club's desperation to secure his renewal proved how valuable he is at the Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, Messi had moments of brilliance, but had an underwhelming season overall. Considering the level of expectation that came with his arrival, one would say that he had a flop of a season. He and Neymar Jr. both spent large chunks of the season on the sidelines due to various injuries. As such, the club has reportedly decided to try to find a way to offload the Brazilian. Messi only has a year left in his contract, meaning the club isn't too worried about him at the moment.

However, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claims that Mbappe and Messi are at odds due to the Neymar transfer situation. The Argentine waited a long time for the reunion with his former Barcelona teammate, and would prefer to play with Neymar next season.

On the other hand, Mbappe is reportedly leaning more towards wanting Neymar to walk out the exit door. The difference of opinion is allegedly causing Messi and Mbappe to "clash."

For his part, Neymar has a contract until 2027, and is not keen on leaving. In fact, even if PSG is determined to offload him, they are having a hard time finding clubs with the financial capability to acquire the Brazilian forward.

PSG has made it clear that Mbappe will be at the centre of their sporting program moving forward, after convincing him to renew until 2025. Right now, Neymar is not able to deliver the performances needed to justify his £600,000 weekly wages.