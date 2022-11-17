The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 continues to court controversy especially after members of the media started complaining about their experiences while covering the leadup to the opening ceremony. Now, the Qatar International Media Office and Qatar Supreme Commitee have reportedly apologised to a group of Danish journalists who were harassed and threatened by local authorities while filming in a public location.

Earlier this week, a video went viral of Danish news correspondent Rasmus Tantholdt, who was in the middle of filming a FIFA World Cup 2022 preview show. He was standing in a public roundabout and speaking to a camera when a group of men in local traditional Arab clothing interrupted him.

A security guard approached the reporter and started threatening him even as he was calmly showing his credentials as a member of the media. He insisted that he had the right to film on public property and had official accreditation to cover the upcoming sporting showcase. However, the security guard and the other men said that he needed a permit and they proceeded to block the camera.

This is what happened when we were broadcasting live for @tv2nyhederne from a roundabout today in Doha. But will it happen to other media as well? #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/NSJj50kLql — Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) November 15, 2022

The security officer could also be heard threatening to break the Danish crew's camera. The incident was seen by millions around the world, with football fans and other members of the media expressing concern over the safety of the people travelling to Qatar. At one point, Tantholdt was even questioning how Qatar invited the whole world to visit, while at the same time restricting their freedom and prohibiting them from filming.

"We now got an apology from Qatar International Media Office and from Qatar Supreme Commitee. Will it happen to other media as well?", Tantholdt later said. the same question is ringing in the minds of other journalists who are covering the event. Furthermore, hundreds of thousands of fans are also in a vulnerable position against potentially over-zealous local law enforcement.

Women are already being told that they can't wear clothes that show off their shoulders. Likewise, trendy crop tops are also prohibited, making offenders potential targets for possible detention.

Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy issued a statement regarding the run-in with the Danish crew, calling it a "misunderstanding."

"Upon inspection of the crew's valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity," read part of the statement quoted by Marca.

The question remains, how many of these "misunderstandings" will take place in the coming weeks, and will every incident be resolved peacefully?