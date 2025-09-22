On 13 February 2023, a blazing fireball lit up the skies over northern France, startling residents and sparking questions across social media. The event occurred near the Normandy region and was visible as far as southern England.

Eyewitnesses reported a sudden burst of light accompanied by a low rumble, with some fearing it could be linked to an alien invasion or a breach in European airspace. Scientists, however, have confirmed that the fireball was caused by a small asteroid, officially named 2023 CX1, entering Earth's atmosphere.

What Exactly Happened in the Skies Above France

The asteroid 2023 CX1, also known as SAR 2667, entered the atmosphere at high speed and produced a dramatic fireball in the night sky. Measuring around 0.7 to 1 metre across and weighing roughly 650 kilograms, it was first detected about seven hours before impact.

This made it one of the rare meteor events to be predicted in advance. Emergency services in France received multiple calls from concerned residents who witnessed the flash. Despite the spectacle, no injuries or significant damage were reported on the ground.

The Science Behind the Asteroid Explosion

According to astronomers, 2023 CX1 remained intact until it reached an altitude of approximately 28 kilometres. At that point, the asteroid exploded with the force of roughly 29 tonnes of TNT. Around 98% of its mass was destroyed in the airburst, while the remainder scattered as fragments across the Normandy countryside.

Meteorite hunters and researchers later recovered pieces of the space rock, including some that were about the size of a golf ball. The fragments were classified as L chondrites, a common type of stony meteorite.

Why This Fireball Event Stood Out

Most meteors break apart gradually as they encounter atmospheric pressure. In contrast, 2023 CX1 demonstrated behaviour scientists call an 'abrupt fragmenter'. The asteroid held together until a single catastrophic breakup created a concentrated shockwave.

Researchers warn that this type of event could be more dangerous if the object were larger, as the energy would be released closer to the ground. The unusual fragmentation has led scientists to reassess current planetary defence models and examine how small asteroids behave when they enter Earth's atmosphere.

Public Reactions and Social Media Speculation

The fireball over France caused a wave of speculation online, with some claiming it might be evidence of a UFO or even an alien spacecraft. Others suggested the phenomenon could have been space debris or an airspace breach involving military equipment.

Astronomers quickly dismissed these theories, confirming that the event was a natural asteroid impact. The discovery of meteorite fragments in Normandy further silenced rumours by providing physical proof of the object's extraterrestrial origin.

What This Means for Planetary Defence

The successful detection and tracking of 2023 CX1 before its entry was a milestone for astronomers and planetary defence experts. Being able to forecast such an event allowed for scientific observation and the successful recovery of meteorite samples.

Researchers say that while this asteroid was too small to cause serious damage, similar objects of greater size could pose risks to populated areas. The incident has renewed discussions on improving asteroid detection systems, updating risk models for abrupt fragmenters, and ensuring public communication is clear in future cases.