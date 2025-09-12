The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds set to sweep across parts of southern England and Wales from Sunday evening into Monday. Gusts could reach up to 80mph in exposed areas, raising concerns over potential flooding, travel disruption and power cuts. The warning, in force until Monday evening, affects regions not usually associated with the UK's most severe storms.

Details of the Weather Warning

The yellow wind warning covers large areas of west and southwest England, southern England and much of Wales. The alert comes into effect from 8pm on Sunday and remains active until 6pm on Monday.

The Met Office forecasts widespread gusts of 50 to 60mph, with the strongest winds of 70 to 80mph expected along coastal areas and high ground. Conditions are expected to move eastwards through Monday morning, with the most hazardous period likely during rush hour travel.

Yellow warnings signal that some disruption is likely and that people should prepare for possible impacts. The Met Office explained that while not all locations will experience the strongest winds, the spread of gusty conditions increases the likelihood of travel delays and localised damage.

Potential Impacts Highlighted by the Met Office

According to the Met Office, strong winds could bring several hazards across the affected regions. Road, rail, air and ferry journeys may face delays, with some services cancelled. High-sided vehicles on exposed routes are particularly at risk.

There is also the possibility of structural damage. Roof tiles, garden fences and unsecured outdoor items could be dislodged, posing risks to public safety. The warning highlights a chance of power cuts and loss of mobile phone coverage, leading to potential blackouts in communities.

The Met Office cautioned that flying debris could cause injury or pose a danger to life, particularly in coastal and elevated areas.

The Flooding Context

The current yellow warning issued by the Met Office is focused on the risk of strong winds. However, forecasters have also raised separate concerns about potential flooding this autumn. Heavy downpours linked to storm systems can trigger localised flooding, particularly where the ground remains dry and hardened from summer drought conditions.

The Met Office and Environment Agency have previously warned that parched soil behaves like concrete, forcing rainwater to run off quickly rather than soak into the ground. This increases the chance of flash flooding even in areas not usually associated with high flood risk. While not part of the present wind warning, flooding remains a related hazard that residents in affected regions should monitor.

Why Unexpected Regions Are at Risk

Severe wind warnings are more often linked with Scotland and northern England, where storms typically strike hardest. On this occasion, the strongest gusts are forecast for southern England and Wales. This shift is unusual and raises concerns because these areas are less accustomed to storms of this intensity.

The combination of densely populated towns, infrastructure not routinely exposed to 80mph gusts and trees still in leaf during September makes southern regions more vulnerable to damage and disruption. The warning underlines that no part of the UK is immune from severe weather risks.

What People Should Do to Prepare

The Met Office and local authorities have issued practical advice to help people minimise risks. Households are urged to secure outdoor items such as bins, garden furniture and trampolines before the winds arrive. Drivers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during the height of the storm, particularly on exposed routes.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for potential power outages by keeping torches and fully charged mobile phones to hand. Those living in flood-prone areas should stay alert to Environment Agency updates and be ready to act quickly if alerts are issued.

Forecasters stress that warnings may change as the weather system develops, so the public is advised to check the latest forecasts regularly.