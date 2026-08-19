Florida voters could make history twice in November after Byron Donalds and Angie Nixon won their respective primary contests for governor and the US Senate.

Donalds secured the Republican nomination for governor with the backing of President Donald Trump. If elected, the congressman would become Florida's first Black governor.

Nixon produced one of the night's biggest surprises by defeating heavily funded former army officer Alex Vindman for the Democratic Senate nomination. A victory in November would make her the first Black person to represent Florida in the US Senate.

Donalds Wins Republican Governor Primary

Donalds defeated Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins and several other Republican candidates competing to replace Ron DeSantis, who cannot seek another consecutive term.

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The 47-year-old congressman has represented Florida's 19th Congressional District since 2021. His support for Trump and prominence within the president's political movement helped make him the Republican frontrunner before voting began.

Donalds said his campaign would focus on lowering housing and insurance costs while continuing Florida's conservative direction. His victory also demonstrated Trump's continuing influence over Republican voters in the state.

He will face Democratic nominee David Jolly in the general election on 3 November.

Jolly previously represented Florida in Congress as a Republican before leaving the party and becoming a prominent Trump critic. His unusual political journey could allow him to appeal to moderates uncomfortable with both parties.

However, Jolly faces a difficult contest. Florida has shifted sharply towards Republicans during the past decade and has not elected a Democratic governor since 1994.

Angie Nixon Defeats Alex Vindman

Nixon's victory was far less expected.

The Jacksonville state representative defeated Vindman, a retired army lieutenant colonel who became nationally recognised after testifying during Trump's first impeachment investigation.

Vindman entered the primary with considerably more money and support from prominent Democratic figures. His campaign reportedly raised more than $16 million, compared with less than $1 million for Nixon.

Despite the financial disadvantage, Nixon built support through grassroots organising and her record as a progressive state legislator. She campaigned on policies including expanded healthcare, higher wages and stronger protection for working families.

Nixon secured approximately 56% of the vote, while Vindman received around 44%.

Her result represents a significant victory for the Democratic Party's progressive wing, particularly in a state where centrist candidates have often dominated major statewide campaigns.

Nixon Faces Republican Ashley Moody

Nixon will challenge Republican Senator Ashley Moody in November.

Moody, Florida's former attorney general, was appointed to the Senate seat after Marco Rubio became US secretary of state. She easily won the Republican primary with nearly 80% of the vote.

The contest will determine who completes the remainder of Rubio's Senate term. Moody enters the general election as the favourite because of Florida's Republican advantage and her greater fundraising resources.

Nixon's upset victory could nevertheless attract national attention and additional donations. Her campaign may also seek to energise younger voters, union members and Black communities that have not always participated heavily in Florida's midterm elections.

Two Historic Outcomes Remain Possible

Florida has elected Black politicians to Congress and numerous state offices, but never to its governorship or US Senate delegation.

Donalds and Nixon represent opposing political movements. Donalds is a Trump-aligned conservative, while Nixon is a democratic socialist backed by progressive activists.

Their simultaneous victories demonstrate that Black candidates are gaining influence across both parties, even as they offer sharply different visions for Florida.

Neither historic outcome is guaranteed. Donalds must defeat Jolly, while Nixon faces an even steeper challenge against Moody.

November's election could still give Florida its first Black governor, its first Black senator or both. The primary results have ensured that history will remain central to two of the state's most closely watched races.