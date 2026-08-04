Senate Democrats have introduced legislation that would let ordinary citizens and state attorneys general sue a president for money obtained through corruption.

Senator Alex Padilla and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled the Anti-Corruption Bureau Creation Act on 30 July 2026 at a Public Citizen forum in Washington.

The bill would create the first independent federal agency dedicated to policing corruption across the executive branch. Its sponsors describe it as a direct answer to what they call the unprecedented self-dealing of President Donald Trump's second term.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Would Consolidate Federal Watchdogs

The proposed bureau would be led by a seven-member, Senate-confirmed board serving fixed terms under strict partisan-balance rules, insulating its leadership from presidential interference.

It would absorb three existing bodies, the Federal Election Commission, the Office of Government Ethics and the Office of Special Counsel, bringing federal anti-corruption enforcement under a single roof for the first time.

The legislation would also establish a special three-judge division of the DC Circuit empowered to appoint temporary board members if a president tries to disable the bureau by leaving vacancies unfilled.

BREAKING: Senate Democrats just introduced a bill that would let every American personally sue Trump and his family to recover funds obtained through corruption and would reward you by allowing you to keep up to 30% of the money pic.twitter.com/zByBN1fXgP — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) August 3, 2026

A companion measure, the Freedom From Influence Fund, would give the bureau a self-financing revenue stream so its budget cannot be starved through the normal appropriations process.

Most notably, the bill would give private citizens and state attorneys general the right to sue in the name of the United States to recover money obtained through corruption by presidents, senior officials, campaign figures and major government contractors, turning private lawsuits into a tool for clawing back public funds.

Padilla Points to Stock Trades, Crypto Ventures and a Qatari Jet

In remarks at the forum, Padilla said Trump has taken in more than £1.54bn ($2bn) since returning to office in 2025, while his family has made more than £3.08bn ($4bn) combined. He cited the president's crypto ventures, a subscription service on his social media platform charging £77,000 ($100,000) a month for early access to his posts, and what Padilla described as 21,000 stock trades in the past year, an average he put at 85 a day.

Padilla also referred to the acceptance of a £308m ($400m) luxury jet from the Qatari government, and to Elon Musk's role atop the Department of Government Efficiency after spending roughly £231m ($300m) to help elect Trump, arguing that donors, billionaires and political allies have been rewarded with contracts, appointments and pardons.

He said the administration has also cancelled clean energy grants, including a £924m ($1.2bn) hydrogen hub investment in California, in states that did not vote for Trump, which he characterised as retaliation.

Padilla drew a comparison to Watergate, noting that the scandal once forced a president's resignation and led Congress to strengthen campaign finance law, protections he said have since been weakened to the point where the Federal Election Commission has been unable to function for close to a year.

He said Vice President JD Vance has described Watergate as, in today's terms, 'just a 12-hour news story', which Padilla cited as evidence that the administration is trying to normalise its conduct rather than conceal it.

'With Trump, there's clearly no effort to hide the corruption,' Padilla told the forum, adding that a president using the office for personal profit is not simply how government works. Schumer, in the senators' joint statement, said the presidency has become 'the most profitable scam of his life' and accused congressional Republicans of helping Trump 'cash every check'.

Legislation Faces Steep Odds in a Republican-Controlled Senate

The bill is co-sponsored by Senators Jeff Merkley and Andy Kim, and it carries endorsements from Public Citizen, Common Cause, the Campaign Legal Center, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, and Protect Democracy. It follows an earlier Senate Democratic initiative Padilla and Schumer launched in July to catalogue what they call Trump's self-dealing.

Read more Judge Rules Trump and Sons Acted in 'Bad Faith' Trying to Sue Themselves for a $1.8B Slush Fund Judge Rules Trump and Sons Acted in 'Bad Faith' Trying to Sue Themselves for a $1.8B Slush Fund

Padilla has separately pressed for an independent inspector general investigation into the jet's acceptance, and led efforts in the Senate to block funding for a separate Justice Department 'anti-weaponisation' fund tied to pardoned January 6 defendants, a fight that overlaps with a related IRS settlement dispute unfolding elsewhere in Washington this week.

With Republicans holding the Senate majority, the Anti-Corruption Bureau Creation Act has little realistic chance of reaching the floor this Congress, let alone clearing the House or avoiding a presidential veto.

Its sponsors have framed it instead as groundwork for future oversight, alongside related Padilla-backed measures such as the No Rewards for January 6 Rioters Act and the Protecting Our Democracy Act.