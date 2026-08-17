Nicki Minaj publicly threw her support behind Florida gubernatorial hopeful and Donald Trump ally Byron Donalds on X, urging her millions of followers to back the Trump-endorsed Congressman in the state's Republican primary ahead of the August election.

The rapper, 43, told her supporters that Donalds 'has my vote' and called on her devoted 'Barbz' fanbase to 'support him however you can,' despite not living or voting in Florida herself.

Nicki edging closer to the Make America Great Again wing of US politics. Her admiration for Trump first surfaced in November 2025, when she thanked the President for a tweet threatening military action in response to alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Since then, she has appeared at Trump-aligned events, publicly declared herself his 'number one fan,' and, in the process, drawn the derisive nickname 'MAGA Barbie' from critics who view her politics as an extension of her hyper-stylised persona.

Nicki Minaj, Byron Donalds and a MAGA Alliance

Nicki's latest intervention came as she promoted a new subscription scheme on X, inviting fans to pay for access to exclusive posts, a move that has already sparked backlash from some followers who feel she is monetising her online presence more aggressively than ever.

In the midst of that row, she stepped squarely into Florida's Republican primary by boosting Donalds, a Trump loyalist who has represented the state's 19th Congressional district since 2021.

On Tuesday 18 August, the Super Bass star quote-tweeted a campaign-style video posted by Donalds about the primary elections in Florida's governor's race.

In the clip, the 47-year-old Congressman reminded voters that there were only three days left until Election Day and that the coming weekend would be the final window for early voting. He asked Floridians to turn out and support him in the upcoming primary.

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Nicki responded days earlier, on Saturday 15 August, telling her 29 million-plus followers: 'You have my vote. Barbz please support him however you can. #TheGoodGuys.'

That single line, breezy in tone, was anything but casual in effect. For a candidate already favoured by the Trump wing of the Republican Party, a cosign from one of the most recognisable names in pop rap is the sort of attention money cannot easily buy.

Donalds quickly seized on the endorsement. In a separate post on Sunday 16 August, he shared a news article about Nicki backing his run and added: 'The Barbz know a winner when they see one. Thank you, @NICKIMINAJ.'

Coming from a relatively young Congressman attempting to leap into a governor's mansion long dominated by hardline conservatives, the line doubled as a nod to Nicki's fan culture and a signal that he sees value in courting pop audiences as much as traditional Republican voters.

Nicki Minaj's Political Turn and Donalds' Trump Backing

There is a twist in the idea that 'you have my vote,' however. Nicki will not actually be casting a ballot for Byron. Raised in Queens, New York, after being born in Trinidad and Tobago, she has previously said she was unable to vote because she was not an American citizen.

In January, she told fans online that she was finalising her citizenship paperwork, but there has been no public confirmation that the process is complete, and nothing in the current reporting establishes that she is now registered to vote in any state. Until that is clarified, her 'vote' is best understood as rhetorical support rather than a literal ballot.

Donalds, for his part, is hardly an unknown figure in Republican circles. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he was elected to Florida's House of Representatives in 2016 before winning a seat in the US House in 2020. He lives in Florida with his wife, Erika, and their three sons, and has built a reputation as a reliable conservative voice with strong ties to the Trump camp.

He is widely described as the frontrunner in the Republican primary to succeed Ron DeSantis as governor. DeSantis is barred from seeking another term due to Florida's term limits, leaving the governor's mansion open in the November statewide election.

What is clear is that Donald has already laid down a marker. The president has said he would endorse Byron if he decided to run for governor in 2025 and repeated that support on 3 August in a post on his platform Truth Social. 'I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER!,' Trump wrote, in typically emphatic style.

Against that backdrop, Nicki stepping in to call Donalds one of '#TheGoodGuys' is more than a throwaway tweet. It aligns one of the most influential female rappers of her generation even more tightly with a Trump-backed candidate under scrutiny from parts of the political commentariat and, separately, facing questions over stock trades reportedly totalling $1.6 million that have triggered an ethics complaint.

For Donalds, the upside is obvious. He gains a headline-grabbing ally as Florida's Republican voters weigh up who should replace DeSantis. For Nicki, the calculation is riskier. She is betting that openly embracing a MAGA-aligned candidate, while simultaneously asking fans to pay to stay inside her online world, will not test the patience of the very people who built her career.