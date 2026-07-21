Republican strategist Rick Wilson warned on Monday that Florida's once-solid Republican grip is splintering ahead of November's midterm elections, telling an online audience that the state's MAGA coalition is collapsing and the party is locked in a 'civil war' over its future direction.

Wilson, a former GOP operative and now co-founder of the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, was speaking to veteran political reporter Scott MacFarlane during a live Substack video discussion. Florida, long treated by Republicans as a reliable red stronghold, is now seeing internal feuds intensify just as Democrats appear to be mounting their strongest statewide challenge in years.

'Florida is shocking people right now because a year ago, everybody thought it was the reddest of red states, that it was Alabama with better beaches,' Wilson said. 'And what's happened to the Republican coalition here is absolutely shocking. You've got a civil war going on on the DeSantis wing of the party. Half of the Republican Party hates Byron Donalds. Half of them wants Byron Donalds.'

Wilson was referring to the growing split around Congressman Byron Donalds, a high-profile Donald Trump ally, and the broader DeSantis-aligned faction of the party. The divide is not just personal, in his telling, but ideological and financial, with donors and activists pulling in sharply different directions at the precise moment Republicans would normally be tightening ranks.

Rick Wilson Sees Florida GOP Cracking as Democrats Advance

The months of quiet expectation that Florida Republicans would simply coast into November, buoyed by demographic trends and Trump-era gains. Instead, Wilson argued, Democrats have begun to claw background in a state that national strategists had increasingly written off.

According to Wilson, the gubernatorial race has emerged as one of the key surprise fronts. 'The David Jolly campaign for governor has been running like nobody could imagine it would work,' he said, casting the former congressman's run as far more competitive than Republican operatives had anticipated.

He went further on the Senate front, singling out retired Army lieutenant colonel and impeachment witness Alex Vindman. In Wilson's telling, Vindman 'is moving very quickly into being one of the most financially competitive Democrats in Florida in a long time for the US Senate race against Ashley Moody.'

He also praised what he called 'a bunch of great congressional candidates' on the Democratic side, suggesting that the Republican advantage in down-ballot races can no longer be taken for granted.

None of these claims have been independently confirmed by public polling or official finance reports in the source material, so they should be treated with caution. Wilson was presenting his assessment, not hard numbers, but the thrust of his argument is that Democratic organisation and fundraising are no longer the afterthought they once were in Tallahassee.

Rick Wilson Blames MAGA Collapse on Immigration and AI Cash

In Wilson's view, one of the triggers for the Republican slide in Florida has been an own goal from Trump's camp on immigration policy. He argued that the MAGA coalition has 'really collapsed' in parts of South Florida, a region that had been 'a real bastion' for the president.

Wilson said this shift followed Trump's decision to 'follow Stephen Miller's lead and take away TPS status for Cubans, Venezuelans, Dominicans, Haitians.' Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, offers limited legal protection to certain migrants from crisis-hit countries.

Wilson claimed that the move had triggered deep anger among those communities. There is no independent confirmation of the exact political impact in the material provided, but it underlines his core point that Trumpist policies are now colliding with Florida's changing electorate.

If immigration has frayed one pillar of the MAGA brand, Wilson believes another, more obscure issue is blowing a hole in it. The row over AI data centres, he suggested, has become a toxic symbol of corporate influence and local resistance inside the Florida GOP.

'The problem for Byron Donalds is this is his campaign money is funded by AI companies, data center builders, developers of properties that are going to be used for data centers,' Wilson said. He added that the super PAC backing Donalds was supported by 'guys like Marc Andreessen and Peter Thiel types from Silicon Valley,' casting the congressman as the candidate of tech billionaires in a state suddenly wary of that money.

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Again, those donor details are Wilson's description and are not independently verified in the source. But they feed into a broader attack line. Wilson said Jolly's campaign had seized on the issue, and that Republican pollsters were now warning it 'may be the issue that kills the party in Florida because everyone hates data centers.'

To illustrate the mood, Wilson pointed to local decisions. Pensacola, in Escambia County, 'one of the most conservative parts of the state,' had banned data centres, he said. Titusville, also described as a 'very red area,' had done the same. On his account, a seemingly niche planning issue has morphed into a lightning rod for grassroots anger, pitting local Republicans against the interests of national donors and MAGA-aligned candidates.

Trump's own standing in Florida, though still stronger than in many other states according to Wilson, is another piece of the puzzle. He claimed that independent voters, who he said make up around 60 per cent of the state's electorate, are now 'about two to one against Trump,' and that this negative sentiment is 'starting to bleed out onto Republican candidates.'

Those ratios are Wilson's characterisation rather than published survey figures in the material, so they should be read as his political read-out rather than a hard statistic. Yet they capture the anxiety running through his remarks. A party that thought Florida was locked down is, in his view, discovering that Trumpism, tech money and internal feuds can be just as corrosive in a red state as anywhere else.