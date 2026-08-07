President Donald Trump has revived his warning that he could be the last Republican president, using a progressive Democrat's Michigan Senate primary win to pressure Republican senators into scrapping the filibuster and passing his stalled voting bill.

In a Truth Social post on 6 August, Trump pointed to Abdul El-Sayed, the progressive who won Michigan's Democratic Senate nomination two days earlier, and argued that Democrats would abolish the filibuster the moment they took power. He claimed such a move would hand them extra Senate seats, House seats, and a Supreme Court expanded to 23 justices, leaving him as the final Republican in the White House.

Why Trump Is Targeting El-Sayed

El-Sayed, a former Detroit health director backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, defeated Representative Haley Stevens for the nomination and has made ending the filibuster a central plank of his campaign. He will face former Representative Mike Rogers in November for a seat no Republican has won in Michigan in three decades. Trump has cast the primary result as a victory for his own party and wants Senate Republicans to act first.

The Bill Behind the Standoff

The dispute turns on the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, known as the SAVE America Act, which Trump has made his top legislative priority for 2026. It would require Americans to show a passport, birth certificate, or similar document to prove citizenship when registering to vote, and photo identification to cast a ballot.

Trump says it would stop non-citizens from voting and has claimed it would 'guarantee the midterms.' The House passed it in February by 218 votes to 213, and it has been stuck in the Senate ever since.

What It Could Mean for Voters

This is where the fight reaches ordinary Americans. Voting researchers estimate the proof-of-citizenship rule could affect more than 20 million eligible citizens who lack ready access to the right documents.

The Center for American Progress calculates that about 69 million married women hold birth certificates that no longer match their legal name. Those women would not be blocked outright, but many would need a marriage certificate or affidavit to register, an extra step critics say could deter turnout.

Supporters counter that the bill tells states to build a process for name discrepancies, and Republican backers say warnings of mass disenfranchisement are misleading.

Why the Senate Numbers Don't Add Up

Republicans hold the Senate 53 to 47, short of the 60 votes most bills need to advance. Majority Leader John Thune has ruled out scrapping the filibuster and says the votes are not there. 'We could stay here until Christmas and the Democrats aren't voting for this and Republicans are not getting rid of the legislative filibuster,' he told reporters.

House Republicans have tried a workaround, approving a budget framework last month that set aside funds for voting changes tied to the bill, a route needing only a simple Senate majority.

For now, Trump's warning runs into the wall it has hit all year. His voting bill remains stuck, the Senate's Republican leader won't touch the filibuster, and the November midterms are drawing closer. Whether the standoff reshapes millions of citizens' path to the ballot still rests on a rule the president cannot change on his own.