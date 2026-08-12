Republicans may have intended to make Abdul El-Sayed a warning sign for Michigan voters, but their relentless attacks could be doing something far more dangerous for MAGA: turning the Democratic Senate hopeful into a national political star.

The 41-year-old progressive has barely secured his party's nomination in Michigan, yet he is already attracting attention from Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and prominent conservative voices.

El-Sayed Has Suddenly Become a National Target

El-Sayed's victory in Michigan's Democratic Senate primary on 4 August marked a major breakthrough for the party's progressive wing. He defeated Representative Haley Stevens after a bitter and expensive contest and will now face Republican Mike Rogers in November.

The former Detroit health official has positioned himself around issues including healthcare, economic inequality, workers' rights and environmental protection. His progressive record has made him an obvious target for Republicans, particularly as Democrats prepare for a Senate race that could help determine control of Congress.

The Republican attacks have intensified since his primary victory. A Senate Republican super PAC recently announced another $6 million (£4.44 million) in advertising targeting El-Sayed while supporting Rogers, part of a wider $12 million (£8.88 million) August spending push in Michigan.

Trump has also personally attacked El-Sayed. In one social media post, the president placed a photograph of himself and Melania Trump beside an image of El-Sayed and his wife, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku, under the caption 'Two VERY DIFFERENT America's'.

Rather than backing away, El-Sayed responded by turning the attack into a contrast over family, healthcare, inequality and the future he wants for his daughters.

His Attacks Are Echoing the Obama Story

During the commentary provided for this story, the argument was made that Republican hostility towards El-Sayed could unintentionally create the same political phenomenon that helped propel Obama into the national spotlight.

Obama was still an Illinois state senator when he delivered his keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. The speech transformed his national profile almost overnight, with observers beginning to discuss him as a potential future president long before he formally launched his White House campaign.

El-Sayed is nowhere near that point yet. He must first win a difficult Senate race in Michigan, and even that contest remains uncertain. But the comparison is based less on their political positions than on the speed with which opposition can generate recognition.

Vance and Trump Are Giving Him More Attention

Vice President JD Vance has also entered the fight, accusing El-Sayed of opposing Trump's policies and arguing that he would be a poor senator for Michigan.

El-Sayed, meanwhile, has shown an appetite for answering attacks with sharp one-liners rather than allowing Republicans to control the conversation.

In one exchange, he mocked Republican Mike Rogers with a 'Roger' joke, portraying him as someone who simply follows orders from Trump and corporations. The performance demonstrated the kind of combative political style that can translate particularly well to social media.

That matters because El-Sayed is not merely being discussed by Michigan voters. His clashes with Trump and Vance are now becoming part of the broader national political conversation.

Recent coverage has also highlighted accusations from Democrats that Republican messaging around El-Sayed's full Arabic name risks playing on anti-Muslim and anti-Arab sentiment. Republicans have rejected that characterisation, arguing that their criticism focuses on his policies.