In a legal move inspired by Taylor Swift's symbolic $1 countersuit, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec filed a lawsuit against his former girlfriend, Danielle Vasinova, in 2017. Herjavec accused Vasinova of extortion, defamation, and intentionally spreading false claims that he had raped and assaulted her. Herjavec sought only $1 in damages, using the legal action as a platform to defend his name against what he called "fabricated and malicious" allegations.

Swift's Landmark $1 Victory Against Sexual Harassment

Taylor Swift's countersuit against former DJ David Mueller in 2017 set the stage for a new kind of legal strategy, where symbolic damages were used to amplify a moral stand. Swift alleged Mueller groped her during a meet-and-greet in 2013. After Mueller sued Swift for defamation, she countersued for $1 to underline the importance of standing against sexual harassment. According to Vanity Fair, Swift's legal team argued the case was about accountability, not financial compensation.

Her victory sent a powerful message, with Swift stating her goal was to "serve as an example to other women." This precedent later inspired Herjavec, who adopted the same approach to counter allegations made by Vasinova.

Herjavec's $1 Lawsuit Against Danielle Vasinova

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Herjavec alleged that Vasinova "fabricated and embellished stories" to extort millions of dollars. The lawsuit accused Vasinova of using the heightened awareness of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement as leverage, threatening to release damaging information unless he complied with her demands.

"Danielle attempted to exploit the cultural reckoning around sexual harassment by making baseless claims against me," Herjavec said through his legal team. "This case has never been about money; it's about clearing my name and protecting my family from lies and manipulation."

Herjavec further alleged that Vasinova contacted tabloids, providing them with private details about their relationship and selling a photo taken without his consent. The photo, captured at a sexual fantasy club, was described by Herjavec as "an invasion of privacy and deeply humiliating."

Allegations of Extortion and Manipulation

Herjavec claimed that Vasinova demanded $20 million in exchange for her silence about "intimate details" of their relationship, later reducing the amount to $5 million. According to TMZ, Vasinova allegedly threatened to accuse him of transmitting herpes and sexual assault if he refused to pay. In his filing, Herjavec recounted receiving a letter from Vasinova's attorney in March 2015, which warned him to comply or face public embarrassment.

Herjavec detailed an incident in which Vasinova persuaded him to visit a Los Angeles sex club under the guise of it being "harmless fun." He alleged that she later sold a compromising photo taken during the visit, without his knowledge or consent, to a tabloid publication. "This was not just an attempt to humiliate me but to damage my career and reputation irreparably," Herjavec stated.

Counterclaims from Danielle Vasinova

Vasinova responded by filing her own lawsuit, alleging that Herjavec had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, including at the sex club and at his home. In her complaint, she accused the businessman of using his wealth and power to intimidate her. "I have a right to tell my truth," Vasinova said in a statement reported by PEOPLE.

Herjavec vehemently denied the claims, calling them "false and malicious." His legal team argued that Vasinova's allegations were "designed to extract money and attention rather than seek justice."

In his lawsuit, Herjavec described the emotional toll of Vasinova's alleged actions. He claimed her threats and public accusations had caused "immeasurable distress" to both him and his family. "She targeted me not just for financial gain but to destroy my personal life," Herjavec wrote in court filings. "These false claims have deeply affected my relationships and mental health."

Settlement Brings Legal Battle to an End

After a protracted legal battle, Herjavec and Vasinova reached a settlement in 2018. According to TMZ, both lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice, meaning neither party could refile their claims. Vasinova issued a public apology, stating, "I regret any harm caused to Robert Herjavec and his family. I did not receive any financial settlement."

Herjavec's representatives described the settlement as a vindication, with one spokesperson saying, "This agreement puts an end to a difficult and painful chapter. Robert is relieved to move on with his life and focus on his family."

Herjavec's decision to sue for $1 underscored a broader message. Like Taylor Swift, Herjavec aimed to use the legal system not for financial restitution but to make a public statement about false allegations. "This was about standing up for the truth," Herjavec said in a post-settlement interview.