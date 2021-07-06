FC Barcelona Femeni captain Vicky Losada has been signed by Manchester City just weeks after winning the 2020-21 UEFA Women's Champions League with the Catalan club. The midfielder is no stranger to the UK, after having previously played in the Women's Super League with Arsenal.

Losada will be joining City on a two-year deal, following a successful career at Barcelona which culminated in a historic treble. The midfielder led the club to victories in the Primera Division, Copa de la Reina and the UEFA Women's Champions League last season. She caught the attention of Manchester City after Barcelona defeated the English side in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Barcelona youth academy product enjoyed a five-year stint with Barcelona, but is ready to make a comeback to England. "I'm so excited for next season and to have been able to join one of the best clubs in the world. As soon as I had the offer from Manchester City, I didn't have any doubts about it," said Losada, as quoted by Goal.

Gràcies i molta sort en aquesta nova etapa, Vicky ?❤ https://t.co/EZ9ttpFoK8 — CAMP???ONES (@FCBfemeni) July 5, 2021

Speaking about leaving her childhood club, she said: "I knew that it was time to leave Barcelona and close that chapter of my career after one of the best years of my life."

Playing with Arsenal left a good impression on Losada, who admitted that she missed the English League. "I feel like it brings out the best in me as a player. I am so excited to return to it now and be a part of this fantastic football club," she added.

Meanwhile, Manchester City head coach Gareth Taylor is delighted to have Losada in his squad. "She is a player who has enjoyed an incredible level of success throughout her career so far and we're thrilled to have brought someone of her calibre to the club," he said.

City has been very successful in domestic competitions, but just like many clubs in the women's and men's divisions, European trophies are much more elusive. Losada has the experience and winning mentality that they hope will lead them to their first Women's Champions League trophy.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona Femeni is also experiencing a lot of changes much like the men's first team squad. The club is strapped for cash, and a number of players are being offloaded. Apart from Losada, Kheira Hamraoui is also leaving the club. The departures come at the heels of the exit of head coach Lluis Cortes.