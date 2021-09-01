Arsenal have quickly gone on to become the joke of English football after their poor start to the 2021-22 campaign. They were also underwhelming in the transfer market despite being the biggest spenders in England. Former Gunners midfielder Paul Merson has slammed technical director Edu Gaspar and believes he could have done a better job.

Mikel Arteta's side is currently languishing at the bottom of the Premier League following three straight losses in their opening three fixtures of the new campaign. The Gunners suffered a shock loss to Brentford in the opening game and that was followed by a 2-0 loss to Chelsea and a 5-0 thrashing by champions Manchester City.

The north London club have spend £145 million this summer and have made five first-team signings. However, the club seemed to have changed its tactics and signed younger players with room for development rather than readymade stars that can help them win games.

Merson criticised Edu for failing to attract the right players, while also claiming that Arteta's job will be under threat if Arsenal do not win all their upcoming games leading up to the next international break in October.

"Tell you what I'd do a better job [than Edu]. I'll tell you now, I could do both [Soccer Saturday and Director of Football], if you're successful you play on Sundays, not Saturday at 3pm," Merson said on Sky Sports.

"I think their season starts when they come back from the international break. The fixtures coming up are winnable games, or they will have to win them there's no doubt about that."

"Mikel Arteta will have until the October internationals, if they haven't done anything by then he will be under pressure," he added.

In Arsenal's defence, the club have been hit badly by the Coronavirus pandemic at the start of the season with experienced stars Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not fully fit for the opening games. Even new £50 million signing Ben White contracted the virus and missed the game against City.

Despite the new arrivals, Merson does not expect Arsenal to be fighting for the European places this season. The former Gunner is certain that 10th is the best the north London club can achieve.

"If they come fifth or sixth I think they're pulling up trees, 10th is about right," Merson said.