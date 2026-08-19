A former US defence intelligence scientist has claimed that the government relocated what he alleges were recovered non-human biological remains to military medical institutes, saying he has seen classified evidence of at least four unidentified species stored in secret facilities.

The news came after the Trump administration began developing a framework to allow UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) whistleblowers to come forward without breaching confidentiality commitments.

Davis says he has viewed top-secret records, photographs and scientific reports that he believes document the recovery of extraterrestrial remains from alleged UFO crash sites, but remains bound by an SF-312 non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that could affect his security clearances and employment if he discusses classified information.

Four Alleged Species and the 'Ontological Shock' of Witnessing Them

Davis said in an interview that he has seen evidence of a minimum of four distinct species. He described the classic 'greys', or the slender humanoid figures with grey skin often associated with UFO folklore and popularised by films such as Steven Spielberg's 1977 Close Encounters of the Third Kind or alongside tall, humanoid entities known as 'Nordics.'

He also spoke of alleged 'Insectoid' figures resembling giant praying mantis-like creatures and a fourth group, 'Reptilians,' described as having lizard-like features.

When witnesses claim to encounter such beings, they often experience what Davis calls 'ontological shock,' a psychological reaction in which the brain attempts to interpret unfamiliar experiences using recognisable references.

'They'll try to overlay what their imagination helps them understand what it is they're seeing that's so strange and otherworldly,' he said.

Davis said identifying where the alleged remains were stored was difficult, but he offered a possible explanation for their reported relocation.

'We did have a hint of where those bodies went to when they were recovered. That institute got split up into two or three components and relocated into different military medical institutes by the first Obama administration,' Davis said

Immunity Plea to Trump As Whistleblower Framework Takes Shape

Davis has worked on the US government's secret Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program and says he investigated UAP-related cases for 30 years.

Now, with the White House reportedly considering protections for UAP whistleblowers, he is calling for his confidentiality restrictions to be removed. He argues that releasing evidence related to alleged recovered craft and biological material would not compromise national security.

'Mr President, with your signature, you could waive the SF-312 NDA to protect UAP whistleblowers like myself. I respectfully request that you take swift and decisive action, as the nature of UAP should not be kept deeply classified,' Davis said, addressing Trump directly.

Read more Trump Orders UFO Whistleblowers Released From NDAs in Dramatic Push To Unlock Long-Hidden Government Secrets Trump Orders UFO Whistleblowers Released From NDAs in Dramatic Push To Unlock Long-Hidden Government Secrets

Nothing is confirmed yet, so the allegations should be treated with caution. The US government and military have repeatedly said there is no confirmed evidence that extraterrestrial life exists or that alien spacecraft have been recovered.

Despite Davis's claims, no publicly released evidence has conclusively established that the US government has recovered extraterrestrial material or biological remains.

Still, the story has gained attention online. Reddit communities have circulated clips of Davis's comments, with users debating whether recent guidance from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which states that existing NDAs do not prevent disclosures to authorised UAP representatives, would be enough to protect insiders who speak publicly.

One commenter on r/UFOs wrote, 'If he's really seen what he says he's seen, why wait? Just leak it anonymously.' Another replied, 'Because anonymity doesn't stop the civil penalties. He wants the president's signature, not just a workaround.'

Davis's allegations therefore remain claims rather than established facts. However, they come as the UAP disclosure movement continues to push for greater transparency, with other whistleblowers, including David Grusch, Dylan Borland and Matthew Brown, also publicly calling for protections to release information they say the public deserves to see.

Whether Trump approves any waiver of NDA restrictions remains unclear. But if such protections are introduced, Davis says he is prepared to present photographs and documentation of what he describes as recovered craft and non-human remains that he believes have been hidden from public view for decades.