A sensational new UFO conspiracy theory alleges that covert military operations in West Texas used 'psionic summoning' technology under presidential authorisation.

According to intelligence sources cited in recent investigative leaks, a secretive US government initiative allegedly operated around Sierra Blanca, Texas, after the private research group Skywatcher ceased public operations.

The covert project purportedly involved electromechanical signalling and neuro-meditative protocols designed to attract UAP sightings, mirroring methods previously tested by civilian researchers. None has been independently confirmed.

While federal authorities and the White House have not independently confirmed these allegations, the narrative has gained explosive traction across digital platforms due to its convergence with sudden Federal Aviation Administration airspace closures, high-level congressional inquiries, and longstanding speculation regarding classified government knowledge of non-human intelligence.

The Rise and Disappearance of Skywatcher's UAP Tests

The roots of the conspiracy trace back to the private research collective Skywatcher, co-founded by Jake Barber, James Fowler, and financier Alex Klokus, which conducted field operations in the remote desert southeast of El Paso.

Before going dark in late December 2025, the group claimed to record numerous anomalous objects using advanced electromechanical 'dog-whistles' and meditative focus.

Its last post on X came on Christmas Day last year, when the group reaffirmed its commitment to 'applying disciplined science, advanced sensing and rigorous analysis.'

Fowler had left in mid-August to pursue what he described as a new opportunity in aerial intelligence.

Skywatcher said it was testing UAP claims through electromechanical signalling, described as a 'dog-whistle,' and neuro-meditative interaction, which the report calls psionic summoning or inviting UAPs.

At a Sierra Blanca base southeast of El Paso, the group claimed its sensors and cameras had recorded nine classes of objects, including the Tetra, TicTac, blob, beam, manta ray, bright star, jellyfish, hornet and egg.

The reports, however, contain no official confirmation that NASA, the Department of Defence or the CIA adopted Skywatcher's methods, despite the report that insiders said the group had been working with or reporting to those agencies by its final July field operation.

If a private team reported unusual objects near sensitive facilities, a government response could range from routine airspace management to a classified investigation. The evidence here does not establish which one occurred.

Texas Airspace Closures Add to the Donald Trump UFO Conspiracy

On 10 February 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration closed airspace over El Paso International Airport at 11.30pm. The FAA initially said the shutdown would last 10 days. Administration officials later said it followed a sudden incursion by drones linked to Mexican drug cartels, while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote, 'The threat has been neutralised.'

The report notes that cartel drones had crossed the US border before without regularly prompting airport-wide closures. The source said that Customs and Border Protection officials had used a Pentagon-shared anti-drone laser without coordinating with the FAA. They believed they were targeting a cartel drone, but the object was identified as a party balloon. The restriction was lifted at about 7am, roughly seven hours after it began.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz sought a classified briefing, while Senator Jack Reed rejected the administration's explanation. The same report says Congress has not publicly disclosed what lawmakers learnt in those briefings.

A separate FAA notice issued on 8 November 2025 designated a large area southeast of El Paso as 'national defence airspace' until 7 November 2026. Pilots were warned that intruders could be intercepted, detained and interviewed, and that deadly force could be used against an aircraft posing an imminent security threat. The restriction was cancelled six days later, on 14 November.

The timing matters because the restricted area covered the Sierra Blanca zone where Skywatcher had operated until July 2025. Sources said the restriction was initiated by a Joint Special Operations Command liaison to the FAA to 'shoot down drones.'

No public order supporting that allegation is included in the supplied material, and the reason for the brief restriction remains contested.

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What Trump Allegedly Knows About UAP Operations

The most serious claims concern White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, nearly 200 miles northwest of Sierra Blanca. Defence sources said that UAP sightings increased there while Skywatcher conducted its operations, including its final July test. They further allege that government agencies used temporary flight restrictions to conduct detection and interception operations.

Sources also claimed the same signalling and neuro-meditative techniques were used, and that objects had been downed in the United States and near Juarez, Mexico. White House sources allegedly told reports that Trump personally authorised the operation, with Pete Hegseth and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence involved. Those are allegations, not facts. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify them.

According to reports, some officials fear Trump may be told the objects are foreign surveillance drones rather than something more unusual. It also attributes to sources a description of objects with no visible propulsion, instantaneous manoeuvres, hypersonic speeds and stealth capabilities. No recovered object, technical assessment or official statement confirming those characteristics is provided.

As federal agencies maintain their official silence, the intersection of classified military manoeuvres and civilian UAP research continues to fuel intense global debate.