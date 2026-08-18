Dr Eric Davis, a prospective UFO whistleblower, has claimed that the US government is holding remains from at least four alleged alien species and sought White House immunity before disclosing more.

Davis said the purported bodies were recovered from UFO wreckage, although the claims have not been independently verified.

'There are at least four species of which we are aware, and I have witnessed the proof,' Davis, of the Disclosure Foundation, said on Katie Pavlich Tonight show on NewsNation.

He identified the alleged beings as Grays, Nordics, Insectoids and Reptilians. The descriptions are familiar to anyone who has followed the UFO world, but their appearance in a claim from a former government-linked researcher gives the story its latest jolt.

What Davis Claims About Four Alien Species

Davis described the Grays as slender humanoids with grey complexions, comparing them with the fictional creature seen at the end of Steven Spielberg's 1977 film Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Nordics, he said, are tall and 'Caucasian-looking.' Insectoids allegedly resemble mantises, while Reptilians are described as figures with reptile-like features.

Davis did not present photographs, tissue samples or publicly available records during the interview. His account rests on evidence which he claims he has seen and information he says was connected to classified work. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Davis's claims.

The latest comments arrive as the Trump administration reportedly works on a process intended to allow UFO-related whistleblowers to share information without breaching non-disclosure agreements or other secrecy obligations.

Davis said he hopes the White House will move faster and create a legal safe harbour for him personally. That request is central to the story. Without protection, he appears to believe that speaking openly could expose him to legal consequences linked to classified information. With it, he suggests, he could offer more detail about alleged crash recoveries and the fate of the bodies.

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Where Were the Alleged Alien Bodies Taken?

The news came after Davis was asked where the so-called biologics were being kept. His answer was notably less definite than the claim itself.

He said he could not identify the current location when he supported the Defence Intelligence Agency more than a decade ago. What he could recall was a possible trail following the recovery of the alleged bodies.

'We did have a hint of where those bodies went to when they were recovered,' Davis said.

According to his account, the institute involved was divided into two or three components and relocated to different military medical institutes during the first Obama administration. He did not name the institute, identify the facilities or provide documents establishing that the transfers involved extraterrestrial remains.

That unresolved detail is where the claim becomes especially difficult to test. A named laboratory, chain-of-custody record or independently examined material could help establish what was recovered and where it went. Davis's account, as reported, provides none of those publicly.

The four labels have circulated for years in UFO discussions, often appearing in stories about alleged crash retrievals and non-human intelligence. But repetition is not confirmation. A claim can become widely recognised without becoming more reliable, a distinction that tends to disappear online once a striking phrase starts doing the rounds.

Davis's remarks have nevertheless landed in a moment when UAP transparency is being treated as a political and national security issue rather than merely a fringe curiosity. That shift has created a larger audience for insiders, former officials and researchers who say crucial information remains hidden. It has also raised the standard of proof.

If Davis is eventually granted immunity and releases supporting material, the claims could be assessed against records, testimony and physical evidence. Until then, the public is being asked to accept his description of evidence that remains out of view. Four alleged species, relocated military institutes and a White House protection request make for wild headlines. The proof, however, is still somewhere else.