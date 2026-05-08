Fortnite players around the world were hit by widespread server connection issues on Thursday evening, leaving thousands unable to log in or join matches as Epic Games confirmed it was investigating a major outage affecting its battle royale title.

Reports surged shortly after 8 pm, with monitoring site DownDetector recording nearly 15,000 user reports at the peak of the disruption, raising questions across the gaming community about whether Fortnite was down.

Fortnite Server Outage Reported Worldwide

The disruption appeared to affect players attempting to access Fortnite servers, with users reporting failed logins and matchmaking errors during peak evening hours. Many were unable to connect to lobbies or load into games, with the issue quickly spreading across multiple regions.

As frustration grew, players turned to social media to share error messages and check whether others were experiencing the same problem, suggesting a broad server-side issue rather than isolated connectivity faults.

Epic Games Confirms Login and Matchmaking Issues

Epic Games acknowledged the disruption through the official Fortnite Status account on X at 8:06 pm, confirming that players were experiencing difficulties. The account posted: 'We're aware that players may not be able to log into or matchmake in Fortnite. We'll provide an update when we have one.'

❗️We're aware that players may not be able to log into or matchmake in Fortnite. We'll provide an update when we have one. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 8, 2026

Later, shortly before 9 pm, the company issued a further update, stating: 'We're actively working with our partners to resolve the outage and will share another update as soon as we have more to share. Thanks for hanging in there with us; we'll have you back in the game as quickly as possible!' No cause for the outage was provided at the time of the updates.

⚠️ Update: We're actively working with our partners to resolve the outage and will share another update as soon as we have more to share.



Thanks for hanging in there with us; we'll have you back in the game as quickly as possible! — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 8, 2026

DownDetector Shows Spike in Fortnite Server Reports

According to DownDetector, user reports of Fortnite issues climbed rapidly around 8 pm, reaching close to 15,000 at the peak. The majority of complaints were related to server connection failures, login problems, and matchmaking disruptions. The spike indicated a significant outage affecting a large portion of the player base rather than minor performance glitches or isolated regional errors.

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Players React as Outage Hits Peak Gaming Hours

The timing of the outage, which occurred during evening peak gaming hours, prompted immediate reaction from players across platforms, including X, Discord, and Reddit. Many users reported being kicked from matches or being unable to enter the game entirely, while others attempted repeated logins without success.

'WE WANT A COMPENSATION PLEASE,' said one frustrated gamer. 'This is what happens when you fire the people carrying your company on its back (evan) maybe yall should rehire them and give top executives a pay cut to not operate at such a loss,' added another.

The widespread nature of the disruption led to confusion and speculation among the community as players sought confirmation from official sources.

Epic Games Continues Working on Fix

Epic Games reiterated in its follow-up communication that it was actively working with partners to resolve the Fortnite server outage. The company did not provide a timeline for when services would be fully restored and did not disclose technical details regarding the cause of the disruption. Updates were expected to continue as engineers investigated the issue affecting login and matchmaking systems.