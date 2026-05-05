Folks who may be looking for new games to check out on Xbox Game Pass can check out five new titles this week. Among those titles which could be of interest include Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era and Aphelion, a sci-fi game from the people behind the popular series Life Is Strange.

Other game titles that were released include the simulation game Inkonbini, roguelite action game TerraTech Legion and Sledding Game. Also worth noting is that none of these game titles are released from Xbox Game Studios, meaning they are likely to be available for only a limited time per Comicbook.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era Dominates Xbox Game Pass spotlight

Considering this long-running turn-based strategy game series' popularity, it was hardly surprising to learn from Hooded Horse, Unfrozen Studio and Ubisoft that Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era had a wildly successful weekend.

In an official release, the game reportedly had 250,000 sales in less than 24 hours and eventually breached 500,000 sales over the weekend. At the moment, it currently sits at 650,000 copies sold.

'Heroes of Might and Magic has an incredible history,' Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender said. 'It is an absolute thrill to see Olden Era get such a positive reception from players, and take its position as the newest entry in this classic series.'

Heroes of Might and Magic dates back to 1995 but has not had a new release since 2015. Regardless, it is clear that there are people still interested and have spare time to play the game.

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'Aphelion' and Diverse Indie Experiences Expand Player Options

If not Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, Aphelion could be a game some may want to check out. It is a visually stunning, narrative-driven sci-fi adventure game that comes with an appealing atmosphere and good storytelling.

However, the clunky, repetitive climbing and stealth mechanics may be things players would frown upon.

The game is all about two astronauts and former lovers exploring a newly discovered planet. They scan the planet to see if it is fit for human life. However, things go haywire along the way and both end up looking for answers and each other per Polygon.

'TerraTech Legion' offers something interesting as well. In this game, you start as a big vehicle in the TerraTech Legion but are required to drive around and use weapons to shoot at enemies that reward you with experience.

Aside from picking up weapons, players will also come across new blocks that can help improve their vehicle. Among the possible improvements include changing the type of wheels and extending arms into saw blades.

For those who are looking for something simple, Inkonbini should be it. It is a narrative-driven simulation game from Nagai Industries and Beep Japan. The game is about managing a store, done by making sure that shelves are properly stocked and customers are attended to. It may sound too simple and dull but the challenge is making sure that all customers are served properly.

Lastly, there is Sledding Game, something that has been curiously garnering an overwhelmingly positive rating on Steam. The goal is to go up a snowy mountain and sled down with friends.

Unlike most games, this is not about competing against each other but rather about enjoying playing together. The ultimate goal is to simply have a good time alongside other players in the game.

These five game titles cater to different niches and some may find it worthwhile to check them out. Take note that these are available only for a limited time on Xbox Game Pass, with subscribers getting a 20% discount on any of these titles.