Vodafone broadband users across the UK experienced a major disruption on Tuesday afternoon, but service appears to have stabilised later in the day after thousands of customers reported loss of internet connectivity during a nationwide spike in outage reports.

Broadband Outage Disrupts UK Internet Services

Vodafone broadband customers across multiple regions of the UK reported widespread connectivity issues shortly before 2 p.m. on 28 April, with many households and remote workers left without stable internet access.

The disruption affected fixed-line broadband services, with users reporting sudden disconnections and service failures during peak working hours. The outage appeared rapidly, with reports increasing within minutes and spreading across several parts of the country.

Downdetector Shows Sharp Spike in Reports

Outage monitoring platform Downdetector recorded a peak of approximately 1,590 user reports at around 2:15 p.m. Around 95% of complaints were linked to broadband connectivity issues, while a smaller number involved mobile network disruptions.

Reports began rising shortly after 1:54 p.m., indicating a fast-developing service interruption affecting Vodafone's internet infrastructure. The spike in user submissions suggested a large-scale incident rather than isolated local faults.

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Broadband Issues Across Multiple UK Regions

Users reported Vodafone broadband outages in several locations across the UK, including Wolverhampton, Portsmouth, Leicestershire, Suffolk, Sussex, Derbyshire, Berkshire and Newcastle.

The widespread geographic distribution of complaints indicated that the disruption was not limited to a single exchange or local network fault. Instead, customers across different regions experienced similar loss of internet access within the same time window.

Some users reported complete loss of broadband service, while others experienced intermittent connectivity or reduced speeds. In some cases, fibre broadband connections were affected while mobile data services remained operational.

Remote Workers and Customers Report Disruption

Many customers took to social media platform X to report service interruptions and confirm whether others were experiencing similar issues. Remote workers in particular highlighted the impact on their ability to complete online tasks during working hours.

Some users also reported inconsistencies between their live service experience and Vodafone's system status indicators, with official tools in some cases not reflecting any reported issues despite widespread disruption.

Mobile Services Less Affected Than Broadband

While broadband services were the primary area of disruption, mobile connectivity appeared less widely impacted. Several users confirmed that mobile data continued to function even while fixed broadband connections were down.

This suggests the issue was likely concentrated within Vodafone's fixed broadband infrastructure rather than a complete failure across all network services.

Vodafone Status and Service Recovery

According to Vodafone's network status checker, the provider acknowledged a broadband service issue affecting customers and confirmed that engineers were working to resolve it.

Outage tracking data later showed that user reports began to decline after the peak, indicating gradual stabilisation of services following the initial disruption. By the evening, complaint levels on Downdetector had significantly reduced compared to peak figures, suggesting partial restoration of connectivity across affected areas.

However, Vodafone has not publicly confirmed a detailed technical cause for the disruption, and some users continued to report intermittent connectivity issues even after the initial spike subsided.

Current Situation Across Vodafone Broadband Network

At the time of reporting, the evidence from outage tracking data indicates that the Vodafone broadband disruption is no longer at peak levels and services have been partially restored for many users. While isolated reports of connectivity issues continue, the widespread nationwide outage seen earlier in the afternoon appears to have eased significantly.

Vodafone continues to monitor its network as customers assess the stability of their internet connections following the incident.